Warner: Are state vehicles held to same standards?

Former government minister Jack Warner. - File photo

FORMER Works and Transport Minister Jack Warner is questioning whether state-owned vehicles was being kept roadworthy and will be held to the same standards of punitive accountability as citizens now are, amid a 100 per cent hike in road traffic fines, which went into effect on January 1.

In an open letter to incumbent minister Eli Zakour, Warner praised the fine increase despite backlash over its timing, saying decisive action was needed.

“Whether the objective of the increased fines is to curb the alarming rise in lawlessness on our nation’s roadways, to reduce the tragic toll of road fatalities, or indeed to contribute much-needed revenue to the public purse, I accept that stronger penalties are a legitimate tool in confronting the growing disregard for basic road rules,” the former MP said.

Warner, who served as works and transport minister between 2011 and 2012 in Persad-Bissessar’s People’s Partnership administration, first asked whether any measures were being implemented to curb jaywalking, which he described as becoming increasingly endemic in TT.

“I have observed what can only be described as a ‘bounce me nah’ culture. Pedestrians, often glued to their mobile phones, engaged in animated conversations, step into traffic with alarming confidence – ignoring traffic lights, pedestrian crossings, and oncoming vehicles.

“This behaviour places not only pedestrians at risk, but motorists as well, particularly elderly drivers and those navigating busy thoroughfares.

“I would welcome clarity on whether pedestrian enforcement and public education will form part of a broader road safety strategy, lest responsibility be seen as resting solely with drivers.”

More critically, he said, was the issue of government fleet of vehicles’ road worthiness, including, but not limited to, the fleet of large black Prados, Fortuners and similar vehicles assigned to ministries and ministers, NP tankers, T&TEC, WASA and TSTT vehicles, Fire Tenders, TTPS, Prison Service and Defence Force vehicles and PTSC buses.

He questioned whether these vehicles were regularly inspected or would be inspected under the same standards now being strictly enforced on citizens. “If the answer is yes, it would be useful for the public to know this, and the likely cost to the taxpayer, and the time line for such inspections – full transparency and accountability.

“If the answer is no – and I sincerely hope that will not be the case – then the inevitable question must be asked: why not?”

He said the registration numbers on some of the vehicles suggest they were older, making road-worthiness a “legitimate and necessary concern.”

“The state, the minister, must lead by example. Public confidence in enforcement depends heavily on the perception that the rules apply equally to all – citizen and government alike.” Warner emphasised that he is raising the issues not to undermine efforts but to strengthen them.

“You have taken a bold first step. The next phase must ensure that enforcement is comprehensive, fair, and credible, supported by functioning systems and visible accountability.”

He added: “I commend your courage in confronting indiscipline on our roads. With thoughtful follow-through, transparent communication, and consistent application, this initiative can mark a turning point toward safer roads and restored public trust.” Newsday was unable to reach Zakour for comment on January 2.