Veteran commentator 'Reds' Perreira lays bare West Indies cricket’s failures

West Indies batsman Shai Hope avoids a bouncer against New Zealand on day four of their Test match in Christchurch, New Zealand, on December 5. AP PHOTO -

VIDIA RAMPHAL

In a candid review of West Indies cricket in 2025, veteran commentator Joseph “Reds” Perreira described the year as one marked by historic lows, exposing deep-rooted structural issues within the Caribbean game.

Speaking to Newsday on the state of the sport, Perreira offered a sobering analysis of the team’s performance, coaching structures and administrative governance.

For Perriera, the defining image of the year – and its nadir – occurred at Sabina Park, Jamaica, where Australia routed the West Indies for 27 runs.

He was at the venue and declared it was the lowest point he had witnessed in West Indies cricket.

“It was a very bad feeling to see what we have come to," Perreira said, “It was probably the unhappiest day since I started watching the West Indies in 1953. This wasn’t an isolated event.”

Perriera argues that the disastrous showing was not a freak accident, but the inevitable result of a flawed regional system.

He noted the absence of any West Indies batsmen in the top 50 of the ICC Test rankings – Shai Hope is currently the highest at 60th – is an indictment of the West Indies Championship.

“Sometimes runs don’t tell the full story, but the reality is that most of our batsmen just don’t have the fundamentals,” he said.

Perreira said bowlers in West Indies first-class cricket do not apply enough pressure on batters, and these technical weaknesses handicap them at the Test level.

“When that bad ball doesn’t come, and it’s dot ball after dot ball, the pressure builds – and our young batsmen are not equipped to handle that,” Perriera said.

To bridge the gap, Perriera advocated a return to the days when an English county team would compete in the regional tournament.

“They lift the level of the cricket, and they lift the level of attendance if the cricket is good in the middle,” he said.

Following the Jamaica debacle, Cricket West Indies (CWI) went into crisis management mode and called in legends Brian Lara, Sir Vivian Richards and Sir Clive Lloyd for emergency strategy sessions.

However, Perriera dismissed it as a cosmetic exercise.

“I think that was for public consumption, that they were doing something,” he said. “(It) was just a smokescreen and they didn’t really come to terms with the fact that the direction in which we have gone in the last couple of years is wrong.”

Perriera insisted that real recovery can be achieved by coaches on the ground, and not in the boardroom.

“Unless we get our coaches down to the Under-17 level, and the Under-19 level, we are not going to produce that kind of player we saw fleetingly in Grenada, where we beat England 5-2,” Perriera said. He was referring to a recent West Indies Under-19 series against England Under-19s, where the regional team won.

He also advocated for strengthening regional secondary schools and club cricket.

“Our secondary school cricket is not what it used to be,” Perriera said, “A lot of the old traditional clubs are slowly disappearing,” he said.

He urged the Windward and Leeward Island boards, in particular, to renew their focus on club development.

“Teams do not make strong clubs, strong clubs make strong teams, and stronger play in the middle,” he said.

Perreira also took aim at the current coaching setup, questioning the wisdom of giving Daren Sammy the triple responsibility of white-ball coach, red-ball coach, and selector.

“It’s just too much for one coach,” Perriera said, “It would be much better if they had taken a decision to (let) Daren Sammy be the white-ball coach and (for) Andre Coley to come back (as red-ball coach)."

He pointed to the Jeckyll-and-Hyde white-ball performances – ending a 34-year ODI series drought in Pakistan, but suffering a 5-0 T20 whitewash at the hands of Australia – as evidence the setup needs specific expertise.

“A top-notch batting coach is badly needed,” he said, “I certainly believe we need a fielding expert to improve our catching and fielding, and maybe the fitness level needs to be improved.

“(The white-ball staff) is not doing Sammy the best service,” he said, “The backroom staff for the white-ball should be different from the red-ball. It’s two different games.”

Turning his attention to administration, Perriera suggested that CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow should have stepped down after being elected as a MP in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“He should have stepped down and honoured the people who voted for him in the North Leeward and ensured he had the time to serve his constituency, and St Vincent and the Grenadines,” he said.

“This is an important ministry in any Caribbean government, because it has an impact on jobs, it has an impact on the economy,” he said.

Despite the gloom, Perreira identified fast bowlers Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, and Shamar Joseph as rare bright spots.

“When you put Seales and the two Josephs together, you are looking at a very good fast-bowling trio,” he said.

However, Perriera is frustrated with the lack of communication over the recovery of Shamar.

“Why is Shamar Joseph behind on his fitness, three months after he was declared unfit on tour? These are questions that need to be answered.”

Finally, Perriera highlighted the stagnation in the women’s game, warning that the West Indies is falling further behind the “Big Three” nations due to a lack of grassroots investment.

“We’ve never really spent money developing women’s cricket from the bottom up,” Perriera said. “(CWI) has not injected enough funds into female cricket development.”

He advocated trebling the base of women’s cricket by expanding secondary schools’ women’s cricket, and strengthening women’s cricket clubs.

Overall, Perreira’s message is clear: stop short-term fixes and start tripling the base of the game at the school level.

Without it, 2026 may prove as unhappy as 2025.