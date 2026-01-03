Venezuelans in Trinidad and Tobago hopeful for change

Venezuelans celebrate after US President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country in Santiago, Chile, on January 3. - AP PHOTO

Some Venezuelans in TT are celebrating the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the United States military in the early morning of January 3, while others want the return of their leader.

In a press conference later that day at his estate at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, US President Donald Trump confirmed a “large-scale strike” on Venezuela, adding that Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out of the country to face criminal charges in the US.

Trump also said the US would temporarily run the country with “a group” and openly stated he wanted access to the country’s oil reserves, saying US oil companies will go in, spend billions of dollars to fix the oil infrastructure in Venezuela, and sell “large amounts of oil to other countries.”

Former Newsday photojournalist Grevic Alvarado said Maduro’s removal was just the first step towards freedom. He said many Venezuelans in TT were happy but worried about their family in Venezuela because they did not know what would happen next.

“Maduro and his wife are only two people of hundreds in an organisation. So we have to wait and see what will happen now with the other people in the government. But we can't say anything more because we don't have any information.

“We are hopeful, but at this moment we need to understand what is happening in Venezuela, because right now our country is in a dangerous situation. The most important thing is to remain calm and see what will happen.”

Alvarado said Venezuelans will have to wait for more information from the US and for the next steps from opposition leader María Corina Machado and opposition candidate Edmundo González.

He believes a plan was already prepared to pass on the leadership of the country and that Venezuelans had the capabilities to participate in those plans.

“Today, more than ever, we need to have faith, hope and patience.”

In a release, Venezuelan human rights activist Yesenia Gonzalez agreed, saying it was a very happy and emotional day for many Venezuelans.

She said the people of Venezuela endured hardship for years, including economic collapse, food and medicine shortages, families torn apart and the silencing of ordinary voices. As a result, millions of Venezuelans were forced to leave their homeland in search of freedom, safety, work and dignity.

She stressed she was not celebrating conflict, division or suffering, but hope for Venezuelans who endured years of hardship and suffering and now see the possibility of a different future.

“Today is a happy day because it signals the chance for renewal, the chance for Venezuela to rebuild its institutions, restore opportunity and allow its citizens to live without fear. It brings hope that families who were separated can one day return home with dignity, and that children can grow up in a country where freedom and justice are protected.”

She thanked TT Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for supporting the US and the events of January 3 in Venezuela, saying Persad-Bissessar made tough decisions when human lives and their dignity were at stake. And Trump for his leadership and for standing with the Venezuelan people.

She said a free, stable and democratic Venezuela benefits Venezuelans as well as the wider region by reducing forced migration, encouraging cooperation, and fostering shared prosperity and peace.

“To Venezuelans everywhere, at home or abroad, this moment belongs to you. Celebrate with humility. Move forward with unity. Build with responsibility. Freedom is not only achieved. It must be protected through compassion, accountability, and collective effort.”

She told Newsday she supported Trump’s decision to “run the country until such time as we (the US) can do a safe, proper and judicious transition.”

She said Maduro did not step down as president after the 2024 election, although there was proof Edmundo González won the election. So with the humanitarian crisis in the country and the fanatic Maduro supporters there, she believed America would help settle the country and assist with the transition of power.

However, one Maduro supporter in Venezuela said the US’s move brought chaos to the country and could prompt a civil war.

In a WhatsApp telephone interview, professor and political analyst Jesús Enrique Rojas described the atmosphere in Venezuela as tense.

“It was a big surprise for all of us. The situation was normal until early this morning. Now, everywhere, in every city, town and village, the people have shown indignation for the things that took place this morning in Caracas, in Miranda, in La Guaira and in Maracay – four places which are very important to the economic development of the country.”

Although the exact figures were still being assessed, he said there were reports that both civilians and military personnel were killed in the various strikes.

He said, despite the international media reports, the Venezuelan people did not know if or exactly where Maduro and his wife were taken. There were peaceful protests in the streets calling for their return.

“Nobody here, nobody, not even Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, knows anything more than the rest of the people here. So, if he is alive, we want him back. And we need the support of the international community because the US is breaking international law.”

Rojas stressed that Venezuela is a sovereign nation, a democracy with a constitution, and disagreed with Trump’s plans to run the country or sell its national resources. They added that the constitution allowed for the vice president to be in charge of the country and, if Maduro was not returned, the Supreme Court would decide whether there would be another election.

He added that anyone who wanted a change in regime should put themselves up for election.

“We are not going to allow the US to do what they feel like doing here. We are not going to let somebody be posted here by them. No! We decide who is going to be our President because we have our own laws. We have our own entities here. We have our own constitution.

“Constitutionally speaking, the only person who can be President right now is Delcy because she is the vice president. And just imagine, suppose that María Machado or somebody else is put there as president, the situation is going to get worse internally speaking. This is going to be a civil war if they do that.”

Rojas called on all Venezuelans to “take action” to get Maduro returned so things could “go back to normal.”