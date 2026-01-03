Venezuela denounces US attack, seeks info on Maduro

Smoke rises from Fort Tiuna, the main military garrison in Caracas, Venezuela, after multiple explosions were heard and aircraft swept through the area,on January 3. - AP PHOTO

THE Venezuelan government has demanded that the US reveal the whereabouts of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, following their capture after a military attack in Caracas, Venezuela early on January 3.

Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez said the government did not know where Maduro and his wife were, and demanded "immediate proof of life" for them both.

The country's defence minister, Vladimir Padrino López, in a televised report claimed the strikes hit civilian areas and said the government was compiling information about dead and injured people.

He added that Venezuela would "resist" the presence of foreign troops.

Venezuela's government later issued an official statement denouncing the "extremely serious military aggression" by the US "against Venezuelan territory and population in civilian and military locations.”

It also accused the US of threatening international peace and stability and described the attack as an attempt to seize "Venezuela's strategic resources, particularly its oil and minerals" in an attempt to "forcibly break the political independence of the nation."

Meanwhile, US Attorney General Pam Bondi said Maduro and his wife have been indicted in the Southern District of New York City.

In a statement on X, Bondi said Maduro has been charged with “narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, among other charges.” She released an unsealed copy of the indictment.

Bondi referred to the couple as “alleged international narco traffickers," adding they will face the “full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.”Maduro and his wife were reportedly captured from a fortress-like house on a military base and taken to a US naval ship via a US military helicopter.