Unease in Caracas after US strike

Supporters display a poster of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela,on January 3, after US President Donald Trump announced Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country. - AP PHOTO
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured by US military forces on January 3, according to US President Donald Trump.

International media reports state that there were multiple explosions in the capital city of Caracas around 1.50 am.

CNN reported multiple casualties of government officials, military personnel and civilians.

Trump, in a social media post, said US forces carried out a "large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader."

The land attack came after months of missile strikes on suspected narco-traffickers in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific, which claimed the lives of over 100 people.

Trump said Maduro and his wife have been flown out of Venezuela.

Pedestrians run after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, on January 3. - AP PHOTO

Pedestrians walk past destroyed containers lay at La Guaira port after explosions were heard in Venezuela, on January 3. - AP PHOTO

Residents evacuate a building near the Miraflores presidential palace after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, on January 3. - AP PHOTO

Smoke raises at La Carlota airport after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, on January 3. - AP PHOTO

Men watch smoke rising from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela, on January 3. - AP PHOTO

National Guard armoured vehicles block an avenue leading to Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on January 3. - AP PHOTO

