Understanding the role of the Children’s Authority

-

At the centre of the child protection system is the Children’s Authority of TT, the state agency legally mandated to safeguard the rights and well-being of children. Understanding how this system works is critical, especially for parents who are unaware of how to navigate the process when a child is removed from them.

If your child has been removed from your care by the Authority, as a parent, you have the right to know the reasons why your child was removed and where your child has been placed (unless there is a good reason, the location should be confidential).

Removal is meant to protect the child, not to punish parents. The Children’s Authority is the statutory body responsible for responding to and investigating reports of child abuse, neglect, and children in need of care and protection. Established under legislation, the Authority coordinates investigations, provides protective services, and works with the courts and agencies to ensure children are safe and supported. Its mandate applies to all children under 18, regardless of nationality, gender, disability, or social background.

The Authority is legally mandated to respond to and investigate matters including physical, sexual, or emotional abuse, neglect (including abandonment or lack of proper care), children exposed to domestic violence, children living in unsafe or exploitative situations, and children in need of alternative care or supervision.

How are reports made?

Reports can be made directly to the Children’s Authority through its Child Protection Hotline at 996. Reports can also be made directly to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. Importantly, reports can be made confidentially.

What happens after?

Once a report is received, the Authority assesses the information to determine the level of risk to the child. Urgent cases – where a child is in immediate danger – are prioritised. Trained social workers may visit the child’s home, school, or other relevant locations to investigate the allegations made. They may interview the child, caregivers, and other professionals involved in the child’s life, always guided by the principle of the best interests of the child.

Depending on the findings, the Authority may provide family support and monitoring, develop a safety plan to reduce risk and apply to the court for the relevant orders if necessary.

If a child cannot safely remain at home, the Authority may arrange temporary alternative care, such as placement with suitable relatives, foster care, or a licensed children’s home. Removal from the family is considered a last resort.

Role of Children Court

Importantly, once the Authority receives a child into its care, it is legally mandated to immediately file the necessary application in court. In practise, though, parents often find themselves waiting for months for the application to be filed. The Children Court plays a crucial role in reviewing cases, issuing care and protection orders, and ensuring that children’s rights are upheld throughout the process.

The Authority will continue its investigations of the situation, so a parent’s cooperation matters. Parents can attend meetings and interviews, provide requested information and, where necessary, comply with the respective recommendations.

The goal is often reunification of the family, and to achieve such, the Authority works alongside various stakeholders such as the police service, the Ministry of Education, health institutions, social service and community organisations. This multi-agency approach helps address not only immediate safety concerns but also the longer-term needs of children and families. The Authority exists to act in the best interests of children, not to actively punish a parent.

If your child has been removed from your care, you have the right to legal representation, whether it be through legal aid or a privately retained attorney who can explain court orders and procedures, represent you in court and help you understand what you must do to be reintegrated with your child.

In most cases, parents are allowed supervised visitation, unless the court decides otherwise. It is important you inquire about visits – where they will occur and how often. Whilst it may be an extremely emotional time, it is critical to understand that the best interests of the child will always take precedent. Maintaining contact throughout this process is important for you and your child.

The Authority may create a care plan outlining steps you must take, such as parenting classes, counselling or improving housing or supervision. As a parent or guardian, even while the court may have oversight of your child’s care, you have the right to be informed about decisions affecting your child, be heard in court and receive clear guidance on what is required for reintegration. The Court is meant to safeguard the child’s welfare and ensure justice is balanced and fair.

Knowing how the system works, how to report concerns and how to navigate this emotional process is crucial in ensuring that children across the nation grow up protected, heard, and valued.

Denelle Singh is an attorney-at-law