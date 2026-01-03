UK-based Under-17 footballers ready to fight for Trinidad and Tobago badge

With over 40 players to assess and choose from ahead of the 2026 Concacaf Under-17 Men’s Qualifiers, coach Randolph Boyce and staff have their work cut out for them to select the final squad before TT’s opening game against Barbados in February.

Among those vying for selection are the UK-based trio of Reading FC’s Kayden Bancey, Crystal Palace Under-15 player Jashaun Christmas and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Tate Ormonde.

The trio have been rubbing shoulders with the country’s best young talent at a residential camp at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva over the past two weeks and all think they can play a part for TT in their qualifying group, which will run from February 3-12 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

Bancey’s mother grew up in TT, while his grandmother was born in this country. The 15-year-old believes he can offer something unique in the final third and says it will mean the world to represent TT.

“I play as a central attacking midfielder, so I think me playing in that position brings more goals to the team or different ways of getting goals,” Bancey said, in a video released by TT Football Association (TTFA) media on January 1.

“Obviously, to play for your country is an honour. Just that in itself is a really good achievement.

“For me playing here, I’m looking to play for the World Cup qualifiers and hopefully (help us) to make it out of the group.”

Aside from Barbados, TT have been placed in Group A of Concacaf’s Under-17 qualifiers alongside Saint Martin, Sint Maarten and clear favourites Mexico, whom they will face in the final group match on February 12. The task ahead for Boyce and the TT team is a cut-throat one, as only the group winner will advance to the World Cup which will be held in Qatar in November.

Christmas said he has struck up a decent relationship with Crystal Palace senior player Rio Cardines during his time in London and wants to follow in the latter’s footsteps and represent TT.

Born in Stevenage, England, the 19-year-old Cardines turned out for TT at both Under-17 and Under-20 level before becoming a key fixture in coach Dwight Yorke’s team in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign after making his senior team debut in May 2025.

“I feel like seeing him (Rio) do good for his country makes me play better and encourages me,” Christmas said.

“Making my family proud and representing at an older (age group) will make me play better when I go back to my normal academy football.

“I just need to push and work harder each day so I can make a start for the team, hopefully, and get there for the World Cup qualifiers.”

Ormonde said the camp has been an intense one, but is relishing the chance to play and hold his own against older players while building himself physically. Mainly a right back, Ormonde offers versatility as he can also operate in central midfield.

“It’s been tough and really intense, playing with the players has been hard, but I think it’s helping me become a better player,” Ormonde said.

“They’re pushing me to the very limit, and I think it’s just helping me day by day. Every little bit counts.”

Ormonde appreciates the TT hospitality, but also knows everyone on the training field is fighting for a place on Boyce’s final list.

“They (the local players) have been very welcoming...and of course they are competitive because they want to play for this amazing country, just like me.”

After playing Barbados in the opener, TT play Saint Martin and Sint Maarten on February 5 and 9 respectively, before tackling Mexico in their final group match.