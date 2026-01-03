Trinidad and Tobago: Heritage, harmony and hope of 2026

THE EDITOR: TT is a country of striking beauty, where natural splendour meets human creativity. From rolling northern hills and fertile plains to coral reefs and mangrove swamps, the landscape is as varied as the people who inhabit it. Yet the true beauty of this nation lies not only in its scenery, but in its social fabric that has been woven from many histories, cultures, and traditions that have learned, over time, to coexist and enrich one another.

At the heart of this fabric is a democratic tradition that remains a source of quiet pride. TT has consistently demonstrated a commitment to free and fair elections and the peaceful transfer of political power. Governments change, administrations come and go, but the legitimacy of the process is broadly accepted. In a world increasingly marked by polarisation and allegations of rigged or stolen elections, our ability to respect outcomes and move forward together reflects a measure of civic maturity.

This democratic stability, arguably, is closely linked to our multicultural character. Descendants of First Peoples, Africans, Indians, Europeans, Chinese, Syrians, and others have all shaped the nation’s identity. Our intangible cultural heritage (like our Carnival, calypso, steelpan, tassa, chutney, religious festivals, oral traditions, and everyday social practices) expresses a shared sense of belonging despite differences. Alongside this, our rich material culture and magnificent built heritage, from historic architecture and urban heritage sites to places of worship and public institutions, stand as tangible reminders of our complex past and creative resilience.

Today, however, TT exists within a challenging regional and global context. There are understandable concerns about crime at home, as well as unease arising from geopolitical tensions involving major powers such as the US and our close-by neighbour Venezuela. These pressures create anxiety about security, migration, and economic stability. Yet history suggests that ours is a society that bends without breaking. We have repeatedly faced uncertainty – economic downturns, political change and social strain, and have always found ways to endure.

A significant part of that resilience lies in our temperament and culture. We are, at heart, both a playful and prayerful people, known for humour, partying, and an ability to find light even in dark moments. It is not uncommon to hear, half-jokingly but deeply sincere, that “God is a Trini;” a phrase that captures a collective confidence that, somehow, we will make it through. Our plurality of religious traditions – Christian, Hindu, Muslim, Orisha, Spiritual Baptist, and others – coexists with remarkable ease, reinforcing shared values of compassion, tolerance, and hope.

Our cultural expressions and ritual practices allow our people, including our leaders, to process a challenge without being overwhelmed by it. These expressions function not only as art forms but as social coping mechanisms, spaces of resistance, and sources of collective meaning. Indeed, our Carnival itself is a masterclass in resilience. It transforms tension into masquerade, hierarchy into play, and struggle into spectacle. For a brief but potent moment each year, people reclaim public space, affirm identity, and reimagine society. And far from what some may believe, this is not escapism alone; it is renewal.

As we enter 2026, there is an opportunity to channel this resiliency into renewed purposeful action. A continued national focus on, and investment in, our culture and cultural heritage is important: the long-awaited completion of restoration works at the National Museum and Art Gallery; stronger protection and interpretation of heritage sites, both natural and built; and meaningful investment in safeguarding intangible cultural heritage. Equally important is boosting the visual and performing arts sector, which has long been a space for expression, critique, healing, and joy.

By investing in our culture and heritage, we invest in who we are and in the confident, inclusive future we strive to build together. In preserving our heritage and supporting our artists, we do more than honour the past and the creatives – we strengthen the foundations of our democracy, affirm our shared identity, and nurture the very resilience that has carried us this far.

TT’s story is one of beauty, diversity, faith, and perseverance, and with continued care and vision, it can continue to inspire confidence in the years ahead.

