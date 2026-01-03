Tough year for wildlife

Veterinarian Dr Dalini Oumade Singh, left, and technician Sahada Paltoo, of the UWI Zoology Museum during an examination of an ocelot which was recovered in Grande Riviere. -

The TT Field Naturalists’ Club presents the following summary based upon events that have been reported in the media during 2025. There are likely to be many more incidents that have gone unreported.

In the never-ending struggle to enforce the country’s laws for the conservation of wildlife and the environment, reports indicate that in March 2025, a coordinated operation was conducted in the Tabaquite, Rio Claro, and Guayaguayare districts, primarily to combat illegal hunting (following the close of the hunting season).

The operation involved officers from the Praedial Larceny Squad, game wardens, and the EMBD state patrol, resulting in the discovery of an illegal teak felling operation in Charuma. Later that month, in Corosal Road, Whiteland, an individual was charged for illegally hunting a lappe and an iguana.

There are several private “nature-themed” recreational sites across TT that have native wildlife on display for patrons. The legality and ethics of this practise are sometimes questionable. In July 2025, a nature park in Brasso Village, Central Trinidad, failed in its attempt to convince the court that an earlier seizure of a red howler monkey at its premises in 2021 was unlawful. While the specifics of this particular incident are not clear, it hopefully sets a legal precedent (both for owners and enforcers of the law) that simply submitting a request to the Wildlife Section for possession is not equivalent to an actual permit for possessing protected wildlife.

Considerably less positive was the discovery of a dead ocelot at Grande Riviere in December 2025. The find was reported by well-known conservationist Len Peters. Following a necropsy by veterinarians and researchers at the University of the West Indies’ Zoology Museum, it was confirmed that the animal had been shot, and eight shotgun slugs were extracted. The ocelot is the only native wild cat species in TT and has been designated an Environmentally Sensitive Species (ESS) since 2013. The penalty for any person found guilty of causing harm to an ESS is a fine of $100,000 and imprisonment for two years.

And while our forests are home to many rarely seen animals, the oceans contain severalfold more. This includes a whale shark, which was seen in distress at Peake Yacht Services marina in July. Sadly, it bore several physical injuries, and it was found dead near the Chaquacabana hotel a few days later. The exact cause of death was unknown.

More potential trouble brewed on the seas with the ongoing proposal for the construction of a 200-room hotel, bungalows, villas, and several private residences on 30 acres at Rocky Point in Tobago. The coral reefs that fringe Rocky Point are of immense natural value, serving as a nesting site for protected sea turtles, home to endangered elkhorn corals, and a naturally existing ecotourism attraction for divers and surfers. The proposed development threatens all of this. The review period for the Environmental Impact Assessment closed on January 2.

Positive news

In December 2025, the Environmental Management Authority’s 2018 decision to approve a state housing project for 12 eight-storey apartment buildings with 504 apartments near the St Augustine Nurseries was struck down. In delivering his judgment, High Court Judge Robin Mohammed said: “Although there was no express requirement for the conduct of an EIA before granting a CEC, it is my opinion that the EMA did not have all the relevant information before them to properly determine the impact of the proposed development, specifically on impact on the micro-climate of the farm and the nurseries’ propagation station.

“Moreover, the absence of feedback from the Ministry of Agriculture on its views regarding the impact of the development on the farm and nurseries’ propagation station cast doubt in the court’s mind that the EMA had all the relevant information before them to properly determine whether an EIA was required before granting the CEC.”

In July 2025, there were several positive policy announcements, including TT’s signing of a memorandum of understanding to join the Ocean Coordination Mechanism, joining the International Coral Reef Initiative, approving the 2030 National Biodiversity Targets, and approval of a new National Climate Change Policy (to be laid in Parliament).

December 2025 also saw new laws regarding the discharge of fireworks. Of particular benefit to the environment is the prohibition of the use of fireworks within a half mile of a forest reserve or national park, zoo, registered animal shelter, or farm where animals are reared.

There were mixed views on the decision by the Solid Waste Management Company Ltd to pursue its planned engineered landfill at Forres Park, Claxton Bay, adjacent to the existing one, and shutting down the Beetham and Guanapo landfills. While on one hand, the proposed move will finally allow waste to be landfilled in a modern and properly engineered site and reduce the decades-long pollution of the Caroni River and Guanapo area, residents of Forres Park and the surrounding communities are understandably concerned about increased pollution in their area.

The year 2025 also saw positive strides in public education and awareness. During the year, the Field Guide of Selected Native and Exotic Medicinal and Edible Plants of TT was published as part of a project by the Ministry of Planning, Economic Affairs and Development, executed by the EMA, Namdevco and CANARI and in collaboration with the National Herbarium.

Last but not least, the 2025 Bioblitz was successfully held at Maracas in September, with well over 1,000 species documented. The annual event is a collaboration between the TT Field Naturalists’ Club and the Department of Life Sciences at the University of the West Indies, made possible through the financial support of First Citizens.

These positive developments for our natural environment and are to be commended, and it is equally important that we as a nation remain aware of our collective impact on our country’s limited natural resources. We must hold ourselves accountable for keeping TT the ecological wonder it is for generations to come.

Today’s article was prepared by Kris Sookdeo. For more information on our natural environment contact the TT Field Naturalists’ Club at admin@ttfnc.org or visit the website at www.ttfnc.org and our Facebook or YouTube pages.