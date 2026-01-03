Tobago transformed: 1763-1772

After more than a century of European competition and conflict with the First People for possession of Tobago, the island was ceded to Britain in 1763.

The British government moved with alacrity to stamp its imperial presence on the island, which was done with consideration for its major objectives.

Its first task was to establish a mechanism with the two-fold responsibility of controlling the island to protect it from rival entities, and at the same time, facilitating the exploitation of its resources, with particular emphasis on its soil.

Information on the island and its resource possibilities was publicised to stimulate investor interest and public participation by the not-so-wealthy who had hopes for new opportunities to better themselves on this new acquisition.

The island was advertised as unpopulated and possessing an abundance of a variety of timbers which could be useful for construction purposes; bountiful turtles, wild hogs and peccary; and wild nutmeg, cinnamon and pimento trees. Its rivers offered potential for water mills, and the land was fertile. A commission was immediately appointed and sent to organise the island into manageable administrative units, with a mandate to facilitate its permanent settlement. The commissioners were: William Young, John Hunt, Robbert Stewart, Robert Gwynne and William Hewit. John Gregg was appointed secretary to the commission.

With an emphasis on bringing Tobago swiftly into production mode, it was divided into seven parishes, each subdivided into allotments which varied in size, up to 500 acres. A land plan was developed and there were eager takers who were lured by the advertisements, which promised wealth-generating opportunities. Lots were sold from May 1765, and by May 1771 the last lot had been sold.

The settlement plan excluded the land reserved by act of the British Parliament for the preservation of the island’s climate by “attracting the clouds,” which was not available for sale, but also included another category of reserved land. Interestingly, this category was reserved for poor settlers in each parish, to whom it was available free of charge.

Although this might seem a contradiction of the imperial development policy, it was an attempt to shore up the numbers of the white population, which, at the time, was a major concern of the imperial administration. It was hoped that the free land grants would attract settlers from the poorer British population, strengthen the white British presence and provide white manpower for security needs.

The specific terms for buying land in Tobago included only one purchase per person, up to 500 acres. Land was sold on the London market to the highest bidder, with a downpayment of 20 per cent of the cost and sixpence per acre for the cost of surveying.

Land was also sold to wealthy individuals, some of whom owned plantations in other Caribbean islands. While some sought to augment their profits, there were others, in Barbados, who saw Tobago as unwelcome competition and sought to control the competition that could come from sugar production there.

After making their initial deposit, landowners would receive a certificate from the crown and were then required to pay the remaining cost in three instalments, which should be promptly paid, or the land would be resold. In addition, buyers had to pay a quit rent of sixpence per acre.

They were required to clear at least five acres a year immediately or face a charge of £5 an acre for uncleared land.

The purchase agreement also included specific terms for populating the island. Each plantation had to have a white population of one white man or two white women, or face a penalty of £40 for each deficient white male and £20 for each deficient white female.

Buyers were required to provide the labour needed to bring their properties under cultivation. This meant introducing African captives to provide enslaved labour on the newly established plantations, which linked Tobago into the transatlantic slave trade, and created a black population about ten times the size of the white population.

This presence of African labour also meant Tobago became permanently dependent on the trade which linked the island with the places from which essential supplies were obtained to feed the enslaved population: British dry goods, Irish salt provision and American lumber and cattle and, as well, some items from European sources.

By 1771, 57, 408 acres had been sold, with a value of £154,058. This represented all the available arable land on the island. Among the first landowners were the members of the Land Commission.

The island’s government was set up as in other Caribbean territories. The head of Tobago’s administrative apparatus was the governor and commander in chief of Grenada, Tobago and St Vincent and the Grenadines, Robert Melville, who served for a very short period before being replaced by William Leybourne.

The governor was based in Grenada, and all matters pertaining to Tobago that entailed communication with the imperial government had to be handled through him.

The island’s first administration was led by lieutenant governor of Tobago William Young, head of administration. Before his appointment, short terms were held by Alexander Brown and Roderick Gwynne.

The government was centred in the capital, Georgetown, close to the protection of Fort Granby and Barbados Bay, from which trade could be easily carried on. The island’s business was determined by a council and an elected assembly.

The members of the first council were: Peter Campbell, John Leith, Walter Robinson, Joseph Robley, Edmund Lincoln, Gilbert Francklyn, James Elder, David Mill, Graham Campbell, George Gibb, and Archibald Stewart. Deputy clerk of the council was Charles Atwell.

The members of the first assembly were: Thomas Fairholme, Speaker of the House; James Simpson, John Hamilton, Peter Francklyn, James Ottley, Charles Irvine, James Orr, Alexander Lyon, James Campbell, Walter Carew, Alexander Gordon, John Balfour, Edward Hawkins and John Phipps.

The officials drawn from among these members were all plantation owners, who were allocated multiple responsibilities because of the shortage of qualified white males on the island. The imperial government handled this problem by sharing some officials among the islands.

The last names of these officials suggest the origins of some family names in Tobago.

Population, cultivation and security interests were intimately intertwined in the settlement of Tobago, which had no room for the First People.