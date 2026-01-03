Residents told mud volcano still active

A monitoring system belonging to The UWI which is used to record seismic activity around the clock at the mud volcano in Piparo. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

MORE fractures have formed around the Piparo mud volcano over the last few days as the geological feature remains unsettled and active.

In its third update to residents on January 1, a team of University of the West Indies (UWI) researchers said data showed the underground system has been “breathing” with pressure building and releasing through existing and newly formed cracks. At monitoring well #3, near the main vent, the fluctuation had a general downward trend.

“The overall decrease suggests there is temporary relief of pressure, but the continued fluctuations show that the system remains active and has not stabilised. Ongoing monitoring is necessary,” the report said.

To the north-west, at monitoring well #6, the researchers also found fluctuating pressure, but noted that additional cracks that formed between December 29 and 30 led to a sharp decrease in pressure, going from about 61 pounds per square inch (PSI) to 59.

“After this temporary release, pressure continued to rise and fall again, showing that the underground system remains active and has not stabilised, with fractures acting as intermittent pathways for pressure relief. Ongoing monitoring is necessary.”

Up to December 31, the pressure continued to fluctuate between 59 and 61 PSI.

While the report noted the new fractures allowed temporary pressure release, the risk to the surrounding community remains high.

As a result, the latest advisory maintained warnings for residents to stay alert, not approach the main crater or highly fractured areas, to report any new cracks, gas emissions or ground movement and to follow guidance from all local authorities and emergency services.

Heightened activity at the volcano on December 24 led to ground movement, which partially destroyed at least two houses, collapsed roadways, rendering one impassable and disconnected utilities. The UWI team’s assessment determined the event could have been triggered by tectonic compression or human-induced environmental changes (anthropogenic events).

“In the period leading up to this event, there were no reported significant seismic activity, which is typically associated with fault movement, nor extended periods of rainfall that could hydrologically load the pressurised mud fluid zones. Therefore, the cause of the heightened activity may be due to anthropogenic events or tectonic compression.”

It also found that while the system remains active, the mud and pressure have been flowing away from the main vent in a north-westerly direction.

The UWI team has since called for urgent funding so it could enhance its ability to monitor, predict, and mitigate eruption risks.

“The data will then be fed into risk assessment and delineation of hazard zonation maps for at-risk communities,” the report said.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management convened a meeting at the Piparo Community Centre with first responders, including the TT Fire Service, TT Police Service, TT Electricity Commission, and disaster management units of the Princes Town and Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo regional corporations.

Newsday understands the UWI researchers presented their reports to the responders, which would be used to assess the emergency response plan.