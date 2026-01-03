Police take precautionary action after US military strike in Venezuela

A pedestrian walks past barricades placed to block off access to St Vincent and Duke Streets in Port of Spain, restricting access to Police Administration Building. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE Police Service is assuring the public that it has taken precautions to ensure the nation’s safety after the US military strikes in Venezuela led to the capture of the country’s president, Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in the early morning of January 3.

According to a press release, the police have been “closely monitoring recent regional developments” and implemented a series of precautionary operational measures. Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro emphasised that the police would be keeping watch on the situation and would update the public accordingly.

“It is the responsibility of the TTPS to anticipate risks, maintain public confidence and ensure that TT remains safe and secure during periods of uncertainty. In keeping with this mandate, strategic operations have been activated.”

The police stressed there was no need for panic or alarm as the actions were just precautionary, to ensure readiness, stability and continuity of service if the situation started to affect TT.

“Citizens are encouraged to remain calm, stay informed through official channels and report any suspicious activity to the police. Public vigilance, paired with responsible information sharing, remains an essential component of national resilience.”

In Port of Spain, the streets around the Police Administration Building at the corner of Sackville and Edward Streets have been cordoned off with metal barriers.