PM: Full fireworks ban, lowering road traffic fines up to public

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the public’s behaviour will determine future changes with respect to a ban on fireworks and the revision of fines for traffic offences. She said her government is committed to working with law-abiding citizens to fix the country.

In a post on X and later sent to Newsday by WhatsApp in response to questions about fireworks on January 2, Persad-Bissessar said the ball was in the public’s court.

“I will give the fireworks legislation a couple more months, but if there is no improvement, I will ban it outright.

“Similarly, with respect to the traffic fines, if by the end of the first half of 2026 there is a decrease in road deaths, reckless driving, and drunk driving offences, I would be willing to reduce traffic fines to lower than they previously were.”

The Prime Minister said from the reports she had received, compliance with the fireworks law varied considerably across communities.

“From my own experience over Christmas and New Year’s, I can say definitively that from my home I could hear fireworks being used outside of the permitted hours. There were also many complaints about loud music at night going into the early morning hours, which I also know to be true, as I heard music emanating from north of Philippine almost every night, sometimes up to 3 am.”

She criticised those who could not follow the law and had no concern for the inconvenience and harassment they impose on decent, law-abiding citizens.

“The country will remain a lawless dump unless strong action is taken against these ignorant people who have no regard for their fellow citizens. The lawless, entitled people simply do not care about who they kill on the roads, who they torment in their homes, or who they bully, abuse, and inconvenience day after day. The law did not fail, the police did not fail, and good law-abiding citizens did not fail - a minority of lawless citizens failed.

“The issue is not about law enforcement; it is about a lack of civility and respect by some citizens. The police should not have to be chasing people to charge or arrest them just to get them to comply with minor laws. What example are adults who cannot follow basic rules and laws setting for their children?”