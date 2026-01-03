Norman's Windball Cricket knockout resumes on January 3

The Reload wicketkeeper dives after the ball in a match against Acono in the Norman’s Windball Cricket League finals at Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua, in January 2025. - Faith Ayoung

The Norman's Windball Cricket League resumes on January 3 with best of the rest and premier division knockout matches at the Buggy Haynes Recreation Ground in Tacarigua.

Action bowls off at 12.30 pm with Allegiance facing D Crushers in a best of the rest round-of-16 clash. The winner will return to the field at 2 pm to meet Tacarigua Recruits in the quarter-finals. The day concludes with a premier division round-of-16 contest between Moondogs and More Fire International.

Premier division knockout action continues on January 4, beginning at 9.30 am with Poison Sports up against Savannah Boys. CSK then face Cheers Anthrax at 11.30 am, followed by Supersonic versus Hit & Run at 1.15 pm. Defending champions Acono Sauce Team close the day when they take on Caparo Warriors in the final round-of-16 match at 3 pm.

Next weekend will see the start of the Over-40 quarter-final stage.

More than $100,000 in prize money is on offer across all divisions, with the tournament set to conclude at the end of January.