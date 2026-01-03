No alternative but to ban fireworks, PM

-

THE EDITOR: As the Prime Minister doubles-down on safety as a central issue for 2026, she is left with no alternative other than to ban fireworks after the outright indifference displayed by the lawless population to her new fireworks regulations.

After promises of effective enforcement made by the homeland security minister and the police commissioner, the police service remained unresponsive to calls and reports of illegal fireworks activity over this celebratory season. Not because they didn't want to respond, but simply because the projection of the fireworks makes it very difficult (almost impossible) to respond and hold the culprit accountable. That's a common-sense fact that was always a reason to ban fireworks totally from the hands of the general public. You don't enact legislation that cannot be enforced.

The government's attempt to protect the population has been met with an indignant slap to the face by the lawless, who again have triumphed over the law-abiding.

Of even more concern is the government's reference to a half-mile radius of protection for vulnerable groups, which is simply not sufficient, and silent fireworks which clearly indicate that those speaking for the government do not understand the issue they are dealing with.

Madam Prime Minister, the population has suffered enough. Act decisively! Act now! Ban fireworks!

ROGER MARSHALL

FACTT