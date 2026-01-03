Nicole Dyer-Griffith launches support centre – Helping hand for cancer patients

Nicole Dyer-Griffith at the soft launch of the Healing Hub, at her Maraval home on December 20. -

Bavina Sookdeo

Nicole Dyer-Griffith, a former senator, is probably best known at present for her battle with cancer: She’s survived stage three breast cancer, and later stage four cancer, when it spread to her brain. But now she wants to use her public profile and influence to help other people going through the same ordeal. She’s founded the Healing Hub Patient Navigation and Advocacy Centre.

The soft launch was held at Griffith’s home in Moka, Maraval, on December 20, and aimed to mirror the core philosophy of the initiative – intimacy, connection and humanity in care.

“I do not do anything small or intimate. That’s just not me,” Dyer-Griffith told guests. “So it was a fight for them to tell me, don’t go to the institutions…do it right in your backyard – because that is essentially the ethos of the Healing Hub…intimacy, being able to see the person, touch the person, have a conversation with the person.”

The Healing Hub was born out of her personal experience, after the overwhelming response she got when she began publicly sharing her 2024 dignosis on social media.

What was she doing when she was diagnosed and what she went through?

“I was in the middle of intense plans for the O2N Foundation's O2N Style event. Was diagnosed before event, and walked the runway after diagnosis as a visual demonstration of faith.”

“When I had released my first and second videos, I was flooded on all of my platforms with questions, persons wanting to reach out, persons having their own experiences and wanting to talk – and it just became overwhelming…thousands of messages across a number of platforms.”

That led to the creation of a moderated WhatsApp-based support platform, which now has more than 160 active members.

“The online group is currently closed. I had to close off to maintain a manageable number of persons as it is open for daily interaction and support,” she said.

“My intended date for the brick and mortar version is this year 2026. So that means head down and intense work.”

“It is patient-focused, patient-driven,” Dyer-Griffith, a qualified nurse, said. “The information that is shared on the Healing Hub is scientific information. Every day you answer a question for someone, provide information or support for someone, is a day that you have impacted a life.”

She discovered many women she had encountered through earlier outreach initiatives were unfamiliar with even basic cancer screening tools.

“Sometimes I would ask them: when was the last time you had a mammogram? And they would ask me, ‘What is a mammogram?’

“I was shocked,” Dyer-Griffith recalled. “These are women who are managing life – bills, children, work – and they have little time to think about themselves or their health.”

Dyer-Griffith also described the emotional and psychological toll of a cancer diagnosis, and what she calls the “emotional vortex.”

“You are flooded with information, advice, proposals: what to eat, what not to eat, what to do, what not to do. If you do not protect your (mental health), that emotional vortex will be very difficult to climb out of.”

Dyer-Griffith plans to expand the Healing Hub into a brick-and-mortar patient navigation and advocacy centre in 2026, estimating the cost at approximately $2 million.

“I have seen the work of the hub on social media on WhatsApp,” she said. “Therefore, I know what can happen if we have an actual facility – a safe space (where patients) can feel ‘oxygenated’: they can come in and breathe for a moment, they can get away from the institutions and the institutionalisations for a moment, they can ask questions without being afraid for a moment, they can learn how to have discourse with professionals, they can obtain other courses of action…”

She wants the services to be free of charge, knowing the financial realities many patients face.

“The one time I truly felt defeated in this journey was when I was told my medication would cost around $37,000-$40,000 a month,” Griffith revealed. “How do people afford this?”

Someone from a big pharmaceutical company told her many people cannot afford the drugs – so sometimes they just die.

“That is unacceptable,” Dyer-Griffith insisted.

She acknowledged the government for saying it will look into the cost of treatments, not only for cancer but across the board.

“I thank the government for stating that…because big pharmaceutical companies are overdoing it, and it is time that something is done.”

She added, “Let’s push to do more. Let’s continue to advocate more. Let’s demand from those large pharmaceutical (companies)…you want to gouge on one side? Well, help us on the other side. Provide us with the advocacy funding, resources and partnership on the other, to be able to provide the support required for persons having to manage cancer in TT.”

The initiative was endorsed by the acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Jeanine St Bernard, who praised the Healing Hub as a vital complement to clinical care.

“The Healing Hub speaks directly to the heart of what healthcare should be – compassionate, patient-centred and empowering,” she said. “Some of the most meaningful innovations in healthcare are born not only from institutions, but from lived experience, empathy and deep understanding of what patients and families truly need.”

She noted while diagnosis and treatment are critical, patients often struggle with emotional distress, system navigation and financial strain.

“This is where the Healing Hub fills a critical gap. By offering education, guidance, emotional support and a safe space for dialogue, this initiative complements the clinical care provided by our health institutions.”

St Bernard said it reflects a growing recognition that healing is holistic, involving not only the physical aspects of illness, but also mental, emotional and social well-being.

She said the Health Ministry’s ongoing reforms are focused on improving access to care, strengthening patient navigation, expanding oncology and chronic disease services and integrating mental health support across all levels of the health system. She added continued investment is being made in early detection, patient education and co-ordinated care pathways to ensure people are not left to navigate complex systems on their own.

St Bernard also emphasised partnerships are critical, since government cannot meet every need, and civil-society organisations, advocacy groups, community-based initiatives and foundations play an essential role in extending care beyond traditional healthcare settings.

The ministry, she said, looks forward to continued collaboration as the hub evolves into a comprehensive advocacy centre.

Oncoplastic and reconstructive breast surgeon Dr Lyronne Olivier also spoke of the importance of patient-led support, saying the hub brings a perspective physicians alone cannot provide.

“From a physician point of view, we have a knowledge of everything, but we don’t have the personal experience,” Olivier said “and I think this hub offers that.”

Olivier said through the Healing Hub he has learned a great deal, since although much information is shared by word of mouth, hearing directly from patients, caregivers and those who have been diagnosed has provided a deeper perspective. This lived experience, he said, has strengthened his empathy and enhanced the way he relates to and cares for his patients.

He described Dyer-Griffith as “a pillar of strength” and said he frequently refers patients to her for peer support.

“Support is key,” Olivier said. “We can offer medical treatment…but (healthcare) needs to be a holistic view. One of the holistic aspects we are missing is the support groups.

“This group…I think we definitely need in Trinidad, and I look ahead to see where we move forward with the hub.”

As the Healing Hub moves from concept to reality, Dyer-Griffith declares a strong commitment to her purpose.

“I always believe that if you are not placed on this earth to positively impact the lives of people, then what’s the point? What’s the purpose? What’s your purpose?

“And that is one of the reasons for my purpose,” she said. “I know that my God is great and I know that once he puts an idea in my head it is going to happen.”

The Healing Hub already has two trained patient navigation specialists and plans to have five more, to ensure that when the physical centre opens, patients will be supported by trained professionals.