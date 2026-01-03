Mikaylee Francis making her mark on football field

Makaylee Francis showing some of her football skills during a training session in Tabaquite. -

Bavina Sookdeo

Mikaylee Francis is showing that age and doubt are no match for commitment and passion.

The Tabaquite Roman Catholic School standard five student is balancing SEA preparation alongside competitive football, steadily making her mark on the field while staying grounded in her school work and love for the game.

Francis, who turned 13 in December, started playing football at the age of seven, inspired by family.

“My cousin was involved in a team, and I would watch sometimes…I took a natural liking for it,” she said.

That interest quickly turned into passion, and with her mother’s support, Francis joined the Gasparillo Youths Football Club when she turned 11, competing in the Under-12 category. “I kept pushing through, and eventually I joined,” she said.

As a young girl in a sport still dominated by boys, Francis has faced her share of scepticism.

“They are shocked most times and even tell me, ‘you can’t play football as good as a boy,’” she said.

But she never lets comments like that discourage her. Instead, she responds with confidence: “Well, let us play and see who is better.”

Her first competitive experience was emotional and unforgettable. Francis recalled being nervous during her first school match against Pleasantville Government Primary. “I was scared… we didn’t win, and I was so heartbroken I started to cry.” That moment, however, became a lesson in resilience. Encouraged by her mother, Megan Parasram, to keep trying and work with her teammates, Francis learned early that losses are part of growth.

Playing as a striker, Francis says her favourite part of football is “scoring goals, playing with my teammates and winning.”

She trains twice weekly and credits her improvement to discipline and guidance, noting that “the training from my coach Sandra Pompey” plays a major role in her performance. Before matches, she prepares by stretching and practising her shots, and surprisingly, nerves don’t get the best of her. When asked if she feels nervous before playing, she firmly answered, “No.”

Her hard work has already paid off. Francis recently received a trophy after her school placed second in the Victoria District National Primary School Football League, and she also earned special recognition from the TT Football Association for scoring the most goals in the G-League in July/August. The team qualified for the national play-off. The achievement boosted her confidence. “I feel very confident,” she said proudly.

Behind her success is a strong support system. Francis credits her coach and her mother, a security officer, as her biggest supporters. Balancing school work and sport isn’t always easy, and she admitted that sometimes academics must come first. “Sometimes when I have pressing things for school, I will miss out on a game,” she shared. Her favourite subject at school is Mathematics.

Off the field, Francis enjoys playing basketball with her siblings – two brothers, one older than her, and a younger sister.

Questioned on her dreams for 2026, she said she wants to pass for her first-choice secondary school, San Fernando Central Secondary. Her long-term football dream is “to represent her country at a national level and also to get an opportunity to play professional football internationally.” Francis hopes to also become a nurse one day because she wants “to help people.”

Inspired by Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal, whom she would love to meet someday, Francis continues to play driven by what motivates her most: “My love for the game.”

To other girls who may be afraid to try football, her advice is “Don’t listen to anyone if they tell you can’t play football. You can, and you can do very well.”

Asked about Francis, her coach described her as “a strong, well-disciplined player with a lot of potential,” adding that the team is “very proud of her.” Her mother echoed those sentiments, saying, “I am very proud of Mikaylee, but what makes me happiest is seeing her happy and smiling.”