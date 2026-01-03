Maduro, wife captured as US strikes Venezuela

President Nicolas Maduro tosses a carrot next to his wife Cilia Flores during a rally marking the anniversary of the Battle of Santa Ines, which took place during Venezuela's 19th-century Federal War, in Caracas, Venezuela, on December 10, 2025. (AP Photo) -

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured by US military forces on January 3, according to US President Donald Trump.

International media reports state that there were multiple explosions in the capital city of Caracas around 1.50 am.

CNN reported multiple casualties of government officials, military personnel and civilians.

Trump, in a social media post, said US forces carried out a "large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader."

The land attack came after months of missile strikes on suspected narco-traffickers in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific, which claimed the lives of over 100 people.

Trump said Maduro and his wife have been flown out of Venezuela.

" This operation was done in conjunction with US law enforcement," he stated.

A news conference is scheduled at 11 am at Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in a post on X, said the US commenced military operations in Venezuela and

TT was "not a participant in any of these ongoing military operations."

She said TT "continues to maintain peaceful relations with the people of Venezuela."

Caricom, in a statement, said members met on the military action in Venezuela and were monitoring the situation, which has possible implications for neighbouring countries.

Caribbean Airlines, in a statement, said there have been no disruptions to its operations.