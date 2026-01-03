Keshorn Walcott pressure-free in 2026, hunts career-capping distance

TT's Keshorn Walcott competes in the men's javelin qualification round at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, last September. - AP PHOTO

With a world title finally secured and his legacy now cemented, Keshorn Walcott says he is entering 2026 free of expectation and pressure, but with a plan to cap his decorated career with a javelin throw the world will remember.

Walcott, a two-time Olympic medallist, realised his dream more than a decade in the making when he finally stood atop the World Athletics Championships podium after producing a golden throw at the 2025 edition in Japan, last September.

Having hurled the spear to Olympic gold in London in 2012 and bronze at the Rio Games in 2016, Walcott’s 13-year pursuit of the elusive World Champs medal ultimately ended in triumph.

Reflecting on his past year and looking ahead to 2026, Walcott confirmed the weight of expectation has significantly eased, following his breakthrough success of 2025.

“There’s no real pressure this year,” Walcott said. “I feel like I have accomplished everything that I could in the sport. My goal was to really be ready to end my career in a manner where I had started. Just enjoy it and have fun with the entire thing until I can say that this is enough.”

After his Worlds success, Walcott asked himself what more there was to achieve. He had always dreamed of producing a single, unforgettable throw – one defined by exceptional distance and worthy of closing off his illustrious career on a high.

“My goal is to really try to get over that 90-metre mark again,” he said. “That’s why I’m trying to really take my time and make sure that when I start to compete, everything is going to be as good as possible to achieve my personal best. I always wanted to have this one throw that the world will remember you for. And that throw normally comes with distance.”

The Toco-born athlete’s personal-best distance of a whopping 90.16m was achieved in Lausanne, Switzerland, in 2015. He came close to breaking the 90m barrier again in 2021 when he earned silver at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland with a 89.12m distance.

With his Golden League set to sprint off with the first leg on January 4 at Eddie Hart Grounds in Tacarigua, Walcott confirmed he would be kicking off his season at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games (July), Commonwealth Games (July/August), some legs of the Diamond League and the inaugural, biennial World Athletics Ultimate Championship (September).

If everything aligns on the right day, he believes something special is still possible.

“Hopefully, I think that’s on top of your list when it comes to goals, maybe I can get out to 93, 94m if it’s possible…if you catch a good day.”

Looking back, the Olympic champion described 2025 as one of exhaustion, uncertainty and trust.

Despite beginning a new regime with German biomechanics coach De Klaus Bartonietz, who Walcott praised as the main man behind his gold at Worlds, he also opened the doors of his KW Sports and Rehabilitation Centre in Woodbrook; his first business venture.

Looking back, he said, “Last year was so busy for me. I was starting a clinic, I was training with a new coach and I was tired every day. A lot of uncertainty went into the last couple of months of 2024. And then, even moving into 2025, I still had to trust the process.”

That trust, he said, paid off in every way possible.

“I couldn’t be happier because things turned out as perfect as they could. Where I started the year and where I finished the year, it’s two completely different sides of the stick,” he noted.

Walcott said last year’s success has reshaped how he approaches both training and competition. With the major milestones already achieved, the field athlete said he can prepare with a clearer mindset, free from constantly second-guessing outcomes.

That mental freedom, he believes, gives him a solid base moving forward, and while 2025 stood out as an exceptional season, he also views it as an important foundation-building year for what lies ahead.

By easing into the season, he hopes to ensure that when he does return to competition, he is fully primed to produce his best throws when it matters most.

Walcott rounded off his season by copping the TT Olympic Committee's sportsman of the year award at the annual awards ceremony on December 29.