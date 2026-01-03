Keshorn Walcott, Leah Bertrand tipped for more honours at NAAA awards

FILE PHOTO: TT women's sprinter Leah Bertrand, right, and Twanisha Terry of the US, compete in a 100m heat at the 2024 Olympics in Saint-Denis, France. AP PHOTO. -

Two-time Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott and sprinter Leah Bertrand are likely to capture more silverware on January 3 when the National Association of Athletics Administration (NAAA) hosts its annual awards ceremony at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

On December 29, Walcott was rewarded for a splendid 2025 season which saw him capturing gold in the men's javelin event at the World Athletics Championships when he was crowned the TT Olympic Committee's (TTOC) Sportsman of the Year. Meanwhile Bertrand, who lowered her personal bests in the 100-metre and 200m events to 10.92 seconds and 22.54 respectively, won the TTOC's Sportswoman of the Year honour. Bertrand was also named the TTOC Sportswoman of the Year for 2024 and will be keen to double up with the NAAA's top prize for the 2025 season as well.

Last year, the 23-year-old Bertrand ran away with the NAAA's Senior Female Athlete of the Year and the Women's Track Athlete of the Year awards, and few will bet against her doing the trick again. Twenty-two-year-old sprinter Shaniqua Bascombe also did herself justice in 2025 as she capped off a fine comeback season by winning gold in the women's 100m final at the Junior Pan American Games in Asuncion, Paraguay in August in 11.19. Bascombe also helped Team TTO to a silver medal finish in the women's 4x100m relay final at the Junior Pan Am Games.

On the men's side last year, track star Jereem Richards took the top honours as he was crowned NAAA Senior Male Athlete of the Year and the Men's Track Athlete of the Year. Again, Richards left his all on the track as he broke the 400m national record to land silver at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in September. At those very games, though, the golden Walcott returned to the top of the javelin world with an 88.16m throw and is likely to reclaim the NAAA's Senior Male Athlete prize. For 2024, Walcott won the NAAA's Men's Field Athlete of the Year accolade.

Last year, former Carifta boys' Under-20 5,000m champ Tafari Waldron took the Junior Male Athlete of the Year award, with Janae De Gannes leaping to the Junior Female of the Year accolade. The 19-year-old De Gannes got long jump bronze at the 2025 Junior Pan Am Games and joined up with Bascombe and the relay team to seize 4x100m silver at said games. De Gannes also got Carifta silver in the girls' Under-20 long jump, with countrywoman Gianna Paul leading a one-two finish as she grabbed gold.

The NAAA awards will see as many as 62 prizes being distributed covering the Under-9 to open categories, with athletes, coaches and other contributors to the development of track and field in TT getting their due recognition.