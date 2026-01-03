Joshua Johnson rules at Promenade Chess Club's Grand Tour

Fide Master (FM) Joshua Johnson (right) studies his next move during the Promenade Chess Club's Blitz Grand Tour event at Valpark Plaza, Valsayn on December 28, 2025. - Photo courtesy Promenade Chess Club

Fide Master (FM) Joshua Johnson was one of the stars of the night when the Promenade Chess Club hosted its Blitz Grand Tour at Valpark Plaza, Valsayn, on December 28, 2025, as he took top honours in the open category to see off a competitive field.

As the 25 participants went in search of the $1,200 prize in the open category, Johnson, a 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games silver medallist, called checkmate on the rest of the field to win top spot ahead of Reaz Ali and Enen-Sa-Tefa Ab Khafra as he racked up 8.5 points. Ali (7 points) and Khafra (6.5 points) earned $700 and $500 prizes, respectively, for placing in the top three.

Sandhya Ramsaroop was adjudged the best female player and won a $400 prize. The under-8 category was won by Ilyas Hosein, who placed third in the Under-8 Absolute category of the Blitz Chess Championship at last month's CAC Youth Chess Festival.

The under-12 category in the Promenade Chess Club's Blitz Grand Tour was won by Zidan Khan ahead of the pair of Yuri Hosein and Ejaz Maharaj, while there was a four-way tie on points in the juniors (under-20) category as the quartet of Caleb Campo, Nahum Garcia, Zachary Murray and Andre Rupert were all level on five points by the end of the ninth round.

Sponsors for the event included Basic Transport, KFC, Galactica, Marios, Radica Trading, Valpark Plaza and TYCO Farms.

The Promenade Chess Club intends to keep the momentum for 2026 with a series of other events, which are set to include a grand tournament at the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain.