Jabloteh rope in Isaiah Leacock, Lindell Sween, face TTPFL holders Army

In this file photo San Juan Jabloteh’s Lindell Sween, right, tries to avoid a challenge from a Caledonia player in the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) at the St James Police Barracks during a previous season. PHOTO COURTESY TTPFL FACEBOOK PAGE -

Reigning TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) champions Defence Force (20 points) could come up against one of the men who played an integral part to their unbeaten run to the 2024/25 league title when they meet San Juan Jabloteh (12 points) at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on January 3, as their former striker Isaiah "Bongo" Leacock has sealed a move to the "San Juan Kings."

Jabloteh's move for the 26-year-old Leacock was confirmed by Jabloteh coach Marvin Gordon, who also said 19-year-old playmaker Lindell Sween is set to rejoin the club after a brief stint in Croatia with NK Jarun. Gordon will be hoping both men are fit and ready for the 8 pm Couva clash which will see the seventh-placed Jabloteh team tackling the third-placed Defence Force squad which remains the only unbeaten team in the 2025/26 TTPFL season. The Army/Coast Guard combination also have two games in hand on leaders Miscellaneous Police FC (22 points) and the second-placed Club Sando (21 points) who have both played ten games.

Last season, Leacock scored a joint-team high of 16 league goals for Defence Force alongside Kevin Molino and copped the TTPFL tier one's Forward of the Season award. This form led to a national call-up for Leacock who scored on his TT senior team debut against Jamaica at the Unity Cup in May 2025, before making a late substitute appearance against Haiti in the subsequent Concacaf Gold Cup. Due to injuries and a struggle to then regain top fitness and form, Leacock didn't carry on the momentum from the last TTPFL campaign and only featured sparingly for Defence Force as they made a run to the semifinals of last year's Concacaf Caribbean Cup.

In an appetising clash in the first game of the Couva double-header from 6 pm, last season's runners-up MIC Central FC Reboot (16 points) will face 2023/24 league champs AC Port of Spain (15 points). There is precious little to choose between Central and AC PoS at present as they are fifth and sixth respectively on the 12-team table.

Also on January 3, Police will hope to rebound from a loss to Prisons FC on the last matchday when they meet the cellar-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (five points) at Arima Velodrome from 5 pm. From 7 pm at the velodrome, the fourth-placed Prisons will take on a tenth-placed Point Fortin Civic (seven points) team.

Meanwhile, at the Phase 2 La Horquetta Recreation Ground from 5 pm, Club Sando will face the 11th-placed 1976 FC Phoenix (six points), with the eighth-placed Caledonia AIA (ten points) battling the ninth-placed Eagles FC (seven points) who have shown form in their last two matches with victories over Phoenix and Jabloteh.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Police FC*10*7*1*2*21*11*10*22

Club Sando*10*7*0*3*24*7*17*21

Defence Force*8*6*2*0*18*7*11*20

Prisons*10*6*1*3*15*9*6*19

MIC Central FC*9*5*1*3*17*18*-1*16

AC Port of Spain*10*4*3*3*14*14*0*15

Jabloteh*10*3*3*4*16*21*-4*12

Caledonia*8*3*1*4*16*15*1*10

Eagles FC*9*2*1*6*13*16*-3*7

Point Fortin*10*2*1*7*8*21*-13*7

1976 FC Phoenix*9*2*0*7*12*22*-10*6

La Horquetta Rangers*9*1*2*6*7*20*-13*5