Investigations continue into January 1 deaths

The TTPS said investigations are ongoing into the deaths of a US citizen and a baby which occurred on January 1 in separate incidents.

In the first one, 36-year-old Jonathan Claude, from Cypress, Texas was found dead at the Hilton Trinidad, from what police suspected was a fall from a terrace six storeys high around 8 am.

Senior superintendent Raymond Thom told Newsday via phone that the investigation was ongoing but Claude, who was a guest at the hotel, may have been intoxicated when he fell.

“There is an investigation being conducted with respect to the matter, yes, as in all cases of unnatural deaths.” He cautioned the members of the public about drinking to excess over the Carnival season.

“As you see, it might not only affect us when we’re driving but, in this instance, if it is proven that this person might have been intoxicated, you can fall and have accidents and hurt yourself as well, not just when you’re driving. “So we all have to be mindful not to take in too much, a reasonable amount of so we can continue to ensure our safety and security and longevity as it relates to living.”

A representative of the Hilton Trinidad said they could not give further details as there was an ongoing police investigation.

“We are really saddened by this unfortunate incident at the hotel. We extend sincere condolences to the deceased’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The second death involved the drowning of ten-month-old baby Alya Amalia Ramjit at her Diego Martin home. Reports are she was left in the care of her 55-year-old grandmother, by her father, when he went to his house to get a bottle of lotion. When he returned, the grandmother could not tell him where the child was. He then found the child floating face-down in a four-foot pool and was unable to resuscitate her.

Senior superintendent Sylvester Williams said on January 2 via phone, “We have no further developments with respect to the investigation. The matter has to be investigated. We cannot say what would be the outcome.

“Post-mortem, statements recorded, investigation conducted and then we would determine whether somebody would be at fault as the case may be and if there is evidence to substantiate any charge, we would do the necessary. On the first side, we cannot make a pronouncement in that regard.”