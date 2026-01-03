Fireworks law failed dismally

THE EDITOR: I spent Old Year's evening trying to calm my dogs, one of which I was sure was having a heart attack.

The recent legislation to try to control fireworks has failed dismally because of the impossibility of enforcement. For those people who enjoy fireworks, I suggest watching the celebrations around the world on live streams – the displays from Sydney were superb.

There are many strong reasons to control this scourge. The first is unregulated fireworks are dangerous and thousands of people are injured or killed every year. In Trinidad the death of a newborn baby by heart attack at Divali was attributed to fireworks. Obviously the stress on animals and pets is both unnecessary and cruel.

In Trinidad a third strong reason to reduce fireworks is that at a time of foreign exchange (forex) shortages we are literally burning forex for no lasting benefit. There are so many more important things to import.

The solution is relatively simple: Increase the import taxes on fireworks to make them unaffordable, in addition to the regulations. As the government collects the taxes it would be the only one able to afford fireworks displays at independence and New Year's.

Why has this not happened? Quite possibly the fireworks lobby has more political influence than the TT Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or the general public. We certainly need a coherent thoughtful plan to bring order to our society before someone insults us by calling our country a lawless dump.

WILLIAM LUCIE-SMITH

Maraval