Defence Ministry: Flights out of US cancelled but Trinidad and Tobago's airspace remain open

A JetBlue aeroplane takes off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, US on January 7. - AP PHOTO

THE Ministry of Defence is advising the public that Trinidad and Tobago’s airspace remains open, even as commercial flights from the US were cancelled following a US military strike in Venezuela.

A release on January 3 said the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) instructed flights leaving the US that morning to return to the US.

A JetBlue flight bound for Trinidad received those instructions minutes after take-off from JFK International Airport.

The Airports Authority of TT indicated that, because of the FAA ban on US commercial flights in Venezuelan airspace, KLM, United Airlines, American Airlines, JetBlue and Amerijet Cargo cancelled flights.

A statement for Caribbean Airlines said there have been no disruption of its flights and operations continue as scheduled.

US military captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife at a military base in Caracas and destroyed several targets in the early ours of January 3. Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said this country was not involved in the military operation.