Commissioner on decline in murders, serious crime...'Thanks to cops, not SOE'

WELL DONE, MA'AM: Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro presents a commendation letter to a police corporal as the TTPS held an End of Year Award and Commendation ceremony at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain on December 31. - TTP

COMMISSIONER of Police Allister Guevarro is praising the men and women of the TTPS, as he said improved intelligence-gathering coupled with honest, hard police work – and not the state of emergency (SoE) – were what led to the drastic decline in murders and serious crime.

The TTPS said that the year 2025 concluded with a landmark achievement in public safety with 369 murders being recorded – the lowest in over ten years.

This 42 per cent decline from the previous figure of 626 murders in 2024, marked a significant turning point for the nation, which spent most of 2025 under the shadow of two states of emergency.

The first was in the early part of the year under the then PNM government, and the second was implemented in July under the UNC government. In late October, the SoE was extended for a further three months and will come to an end on January 31.

While some may fear that when the SoE is lifted, murders will rise once again, Commissioner Guevarro said he is confident the measures the TTPS have put in place will have a lasting effect.

TTPS strategies

Guevarro, in WhatsApp messages with Newsday on January 2, emphasised the significance of the milestone, noting that in 2025, TT recorded the lowest number of homicides since 2011.

"That is a significant national achievement. It reflects sustained, intelligence‑driven policing, stronger divisional accountability and a co-ordinated national effort across the police service," Guevarro said

The top cop said the achievement of a drastic drop in murders was a direct result of deliberate strategies and consistent operational pressure placed on individuals and groups who drive violence in the country.

On concerns about a possible spike following December’s high murder rate, he said the TTPS is always alert to patterns and shifts in criminal behaviour, but added that December traditionally carried unique risks due to increased public activity, interpersonal conflicts and opportunism created by heightened commercial activity.

“What is important is even with December’s numbers, the country still closed the year with the lowest annual total in a decade and a half.”

He stressed that the TTPS remains focused on maintaining this downward trajectory in 2026 through targeted enforcement, offender management and sustained intelligence operations.

“There has been public commentary suggesting the reduction was solely because of the SoE. The country was also under SoEs in 2020, 2021, and 2022 during the covid pandemic," Guevarro said.

He said those SoEs included strict curfews, lockdowns, limits on movement, and weekend restrictions. However, despite these restrictions, homicide figures in those years were significantly higher than what was achieved in 2025.

Guevarro stressed that the current SoE has no curfew or lockdown and does not restrict public movement. He said this SoE "narrowly focused" on criminal elements and not the general population.

The reduction in murders and serious crimes, he argued, was tied to precision-targeting of specific violent offenders, gang leadership, firearm traffickers, and facilitators, supported by Preventative Detention Orders and intensified intelligence‑led operations.

“The SoE created operational space, but the results which led to these declines came from the hard work of law enforcement officers,” the top cop said.

Regarding if these measures will have a lasting impact, after the SoE ends, Guevarro said, “I would say 'yes,' as many of the strategies implemented are not SoE‑dependent. The TTPS has strengthened its intelligence architecture, improved inter‑divisional co-ordination and enhanced its ability to identify, track and disrupt high‑risk individuals.”

Guevarro said the SoE has accelerated the pace at which the police could contain the most violent actors. The long‑term crime‑reduction framework and its strategies will continue beyond the SoE, he added.

“For the officers, they have carried a tremendous operational load over the past eight months. Policing under an SoE requires sustained tempo, extended hours, and rapid deployment. Despite this, our officers have remained professional, disciplined, and committed.”

He said the service has been actively managing leave, rotating personnel, and ensuring welfare and support systems are in place. The commissioner added that the service has also been monitoring fatigue levels and adjusting deployments to maintain both officer well-being and operational effectiveness.

“I am extremely proud of the men and women who delivered these results for the country. Their resilience and dedication have been central to the historic reduction in homicides and serious reported crimes, and the executive of the TTPS will continue to support them as we move into the new year.”

Echoing sentiments shared by Guevarro, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Junior Benjamin noted the successes of 2025 were not merely the result of increased patrols, but a fundamental shift in how the TTPS manages its greatest asset – its officers.

Speaking with Newsday on January 2, DCP Benjamin said the TTPS has pivoted toward "emotional intelligence" and operational flexibility to maintain morale during rigorous anti-crime exercises. To ensure "boots on the ground" without breaking the spirit of the rank and file, the service has moved away from traditional shift patterns.

"For most of the stations, we moved from eight-to-six or six-to-eight shifts to a 24/48-hour rotation," Benjamin explained. "This allows for more officers on a single shift. While it may result in longer individual working hours, it provides officers with more concentrated blocks of time-off to recover."

Combating burnout

The intensity of the last two years has taken a toll. Benjamin admitted that after working "assiduously" throughout 2024 and 2025, burnout is a pervasive risk. In response, the Police Social Work Unit has been placed on high alert to provide counselling and mental health support.

"Officers, we believe that may be stressed or showing signs of burnout are referred to the Social Work Unit for assistance," Benjamin said.

He also praised the unit for safeguarding the mental well-being of the membership. Crucially, despite the demands of the SoE, the service did not suspend vacation leave. "We gave vacation so persons could use that time to exhale," he added.

Beyond mental health, Benjamin said the TTPS updated standard operating procedures to mitigate physical risks. The provision of modern tactical gear and bulletproof vests has been prioritised to give officers the "comfort and confidence" necessary to execute their mandates in high-risk environments.

Towards 2026

As the country is now in the third day of the new year, the TTPS aims to evolve from a rigid command structure toward one defined by collaboration. Benjamin credits this improved communication flow for the "greater level of buy-in" from officers, which he believes was the catalyst for meeting the 2025 goals.

However, questions remain regarding the sustainability of these gains. Newsday reached out also to Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander to ask if he was concerned about a potential spike in violence following the December surge.

Additionally, questions were raised if he believes the measures implemented during the SoE can have a lasting impact once the emergency orders expire. As of time of publication, Alexander had not responded.

2025's peaks and valleys

According to data from the TTPS, the murder tally began in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2025. Keegan Barbour, 39, became the first murder victim of that year – a tragic milestone in a month that eventually claimed 33 lives.

The first half of the year saw a constant tug-of-war between law enforcement and criminal activity. While February offered a slight reprieve with 28 murders, violence escalated in March with 37 killings. The pace remained steady through April (32) and May (30), followed by 29 in June.

The mid-year period signalled the start of the country’s most volatile stretch.

July emerged as one of the two deadliest months with 39 murders, a figure matched only by a surge in October. Conversely, the third quarter offered the year’s most significant relief; August (23) and September (20) recorded the lowest monthly totals of the year.

While official TTPS statistics for December are still being finalised, Newsday calculations – based on the 332 murders recorded through November – indicate December saw approximately 37 killings. This year-end spike brought the final total for 2025 to 369.