CIBC TT supports literacy drive

CIBC Caribbean’s head of country, Trinidad, Mahadeo Sebarath, centre, with recipients of CIBC’s ComTrust donation, from left, Judith Affoo, ALTA; Ann Marie Narine, secretary, Rotary Club of Maraval; Marcia Prince-Assam, president, Rotary Club of Maraval; and Corretta Francis, of Moms for Literacy. -

THE CIBC Caribbean’s ComTrust Committee is on a literacy drive has it has supported three NGOs as it seeks to ensure people acquire this key life skill and cornerstone of the education process.

In a media release, CIBC said while competency levels vary, the universal goal is to ensure everyone acquires reading skills, not only through formal learning, but as a competency in simple interactions which includes the workplace.

It said while Trinidad and Tobago may boast of a high literacy rate, there are children and adults who struggle with everyday reading and writing skills.

Moms for Literacy, the Rotary Club of Maraval, and ALTA – the recent recipients of ComTrust donations – are three organisations attempting to address this deficiency.

At the handing over ceremony at CIBC Caribbean’s Maraval office on December 12, Mahadeo Sebarath, Head of Country, Trinidad, was in high praise of the organisations.

“Thank you for what you do,” he said. “We see you as educators, not only to young students but to adults also. Your efforts are really impacting your respective communities.”

Moms for Literacy, established since 1992, provides customised programmes in reading, writing, critical thinking, and comprehension skills. During the last two decades, Moms for Literacy has assisted more than 10,000 students and developed programmes for schools across the country. They have also conducted community outreach programmes. By enhancing these skills, Moms for Literacy believes it would have kept at least one person away from criminal activity and prevent years of hurt and frustration for both children and their families.

The Rotary Club of Maraval said it is committed to the advancement of education and youth development within the communities. Two years ago, the bank supported the club’s ARROW programme in which 25 students of La Seiva RC School benefited from targeted instruction in their preparation for SEA. The successful completion of that project resulted in the school’s removal from the Ministry of Education’s watch list.

This year, the funds received will help the Rotary Club offer SEA lessons to Standard 5 students at three primary schools in Maraval: Boissierre RC, La Seiva RC, and Paramin RC; and the other at Rampanalgas RC. These lessons cover a six-month period, from October 2025 to March 2026, and will be conducted at the schools by teachers recommended by the Principals.

ALTA is a non-profit working with vulnerable persons in TT for 30 years to bring about positive social change through improved literacy. The organisation also hosts ALTA Online, the online version of the in-person programme. It is a standalone programme of literacy instruction built around Caribbean life skills. It is interactive, created to allow students to work independently.

For this project, ALTA Online requires the provision of books for 27 students at San Juan Boys’ Primary and Barataria RC School, who are at risk of scoring below 50 per cent in SEA. If not addressed, it is likely that they will be placed in secondary schools without achieving the literacy skills to cope with the secondary school curriculum and leave school unable to perform basic, everyday reading and writing.

“Philanthropy plays an important part in the bank’s culture of care. We contribute one per cent of the bank’s net income to projects that contribute to enhancing social development,” Sebarath said.

CIBC Caribbean’s ComTrust Foundation, the bank’s charitable arm, was established as a registered charity in Barbados. The foundation supports projects in the ten countries where the bank has a presence, donating not less than US$1 million annually.