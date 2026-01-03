Cheesy Parmesan Dinner Rolls

Naomi Anderson’s recipe for Cheesy Parmesan Dinner Rolls -

NAOMI ANDERSON

Soft, fluffy dinner rolls finished with a golden crust of melted Parmesan.

These rolls are simple to make and perfect for weeknight dinners, holidays, or anytime you want fresh bread on the table.

The cheese adds flavour without overpowering the softness of the rolls.

This is an elevated recipe we use in our bread course, very beginner-friendly, but yields a delicious bread.

Ingredients

1 cup warm milk

2¼ teaspoons instant yeast

2 tablespoons white sugar, divided

1 large egg

¼ cup unsalted butter, softened

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups all-purpose flour or bread flour

½ cup finely grated parmesan cheese

Extra parmesan for topping

Method

In a bowl, whisk together the warm milk, yeast, and a tablespoon of sugar.

Let it sit for about 5 minutes until foamy.

Add the remaining sugar, egg, softened butter, salt, and one cup of flour to the yeast mixture.

Mix on low speed until combined, then gradually add the remaining flour.

Mix until the dough comes together and pulls away from the sides of the bowl.

Knead the dough for about 5 minutes until soft and slightly tacky.

If the dough feels too sticky, add a small amount of flour as needed.

Gently knead the Parmesan cheese into the dough until evenly distributed.

Place the dough in a lightly greased bowl, cover, and let it rise in a warm place for one to two hours until doubled in size.

Punch down the dough and divide it into 14 to 16 equal pieces.

Shape each piece into a smooth ball and place into a greased baking pan.

Cover and let the rolls rise for about 1 hour until puffy. Preheat the oven to 350°F (177°C).

Sprinkle the tops generously with extra grated parmesan.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown and cooked through.

Serve warm and enjoy.

Chef’s Note

For extra flavour, brush the rolls with melted butter as soon as they come out of the oven and finish with a light sprinkle of parmesan or chopped herbs.

These rolls are best enjoyed fresh, but reheat beautifully in the oven. Always use fresh yeast for the best quality bread.

About the Author

Naomi Anderson is the founder of Unicakery, a baking studio and workshop space in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. With over 12 years of professional pastry experience, Naomi has built Unicakery into a hub for specialty cakes, desserts, and hands-on culinary education. Today, she continues to inspire through community-driven classes, mentorship, and creative desserts. Check us out on all social media platforms at @unicakery or visit our website www.unicakery.com