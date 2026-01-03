Carli Communications CEO helping Caribbean brands grow – Power of PR

Carla Williams Johnson, publicist, and founder and CEO of Carli Communications. - Photo courtesy Harold S. Garner

Bavina Sookdeo

Carla Williams Johnson understands the power of being seen in the right places.

Long before she was advising global brands, she was a girl in Barataria dancing on stage, humming songs with her father, and absorbing the power of connection.

Today she is a 44-year-old publicist, mother, and founder and CEO of Carli Communications, and occupies her place on the world stage with confidence.

Raised in a middle-class household, Williams Johnson grew up under the guidance of parents who believed deeply in education and self-reliance. Her mother, Lynette Williams, was a nurse, her father, Garnett Williams, a quality assurance officer at WASA and later, the family’s first entrepreneur. “I grew up in the era of female independence, when parents taught their girls not to have to depend on anyone. Education was very important,” she recalled.

The middle child between two brothers, Williams Johnson had an especially close bond with her father.

“We shared a love of music. I remember sitting at his feet as he recorded music, and he would often ask me the names of famous songs or singers by humming it and I would instantly know the answers.”

Her love of performance showed up early. As a child, Williams Johnson danced with the Barataria Folk Performers and proudly represented TT at Carifesta V, held in this country in 1992, when she was just nine. As a teenager, she turned to calypso, writing and performing her own songs while at the San Juan Government Secondary School, and as a young adult.

Williams Johnson did O-Levels and A-Levels and a London Chamber of Commerce and Industry Group diploma in marketing, advertising and public relations. She later got an associate degree in business administration from Roytec.

Her path, however, was not without interruption. Her father died in 2010, during her final year of the associate degree programme, and she stopped for a while before she finished, at a time that she admitted tested her resilience – and reshaped her sense of purpose.

Her father’s entrepreneurial spirit also left a lasting imprint. He founded DOffice Restaurant, Bar & Lounge, in Barataria, once popular for its parties and now known for its karaoke – hosted by Williams Johnson.

He also gave her the nickname that would later become a brand.

“He used to call me ‘Carli’ when I was younger. I would never allow anyone to call me Carli, as that was my father’s name for me.

“(But) everyone calls me Carli because of the business now, and it’s like he’s still around.”

Her father also lives on through Carli Entertainment, through which she hosts weekly karaoke parties across Trinidad.

Asked if she had always wanted to become a publicist, Williams Johnson said, “I always wanted to be in advertising.

“I was one of the weird kids who would watch the advertisements more than the actual programme,” she laughed. “I was always in awe of how easy it was to grab people’s attention.”

Busyness and balance

Her career began in customer service, where she learned to manage people and handle difficult personalities – skills that would later serve her well. She then entered the advertising world, starting at McCann Erickson in the media department, where she fell into public relations.

“That is where I learned the power of PR – even though I still didn’t know what PR was.”

Over the years, she worked on major campaigns that launched Coke Zero, Moo! Milk and Fanta (originally Cannings) into the local market, collaborated with tourism boards and telecommunications companies and helped promote international artistes. Her role was always the same: book the media so that everyone would know what’s happening.

One important moment came while she was working on an account for one of the world’s most popular soft drink brands. A major promotion was on the verge of being cancelled owing to weak response, despite significant investment in paid advertising.

Her solution was bold, strategic – and free. She negotiated on-air discussion of the promotion by urban radio announcers and secured repeated entertainment news coverage.

“Both for free,” she said excitedly.

Sales skyrocketed, the promotion succeeded, and Williams Johnson had her epiphany.

“Paid ads are great, but somehow, PR makes things more ‘real’ . . . more truthful. Even for such a big brand, people needed that trust factor that only PR could give.”

The mother of two children – born 18 years apart – Williams Johnson said that experience reshaped her leadership in profound ways.

“Becoming a mother the first time taught me responsibility and resilience early on. At that stage, leadership was about survival, sacrifice and showing up even when I was still figuring things out.”

Motherhood arrived again, this time teaching her intentionality: how to lead with patience, empathy and clarity, not urgency.

“Everything I do as a publicist, entrepreneur and Caribbean woman, is shaped by the understanding that success isn’t just what we build publicly, but what we model privately for the next generation.”

With such hefty roles, how does she strike a balance?

“Balancing entrepreneurship and parenting was never about perfect balance,” she said, “it was about constant recalibration.”

It often meant answering e-mails during school pickup, taking calls in the car and shifting quickly between business decisions and bedtime routines. On the hardest days, when deadlines collided with parenting and exhaustion set in, she learned to extend herself grace: understanding that showing up imperfectly still counted.

Flying solo

In 2014, Williams Johnson stepped out on her own, after working in what she describes as a toxic environment that began affecting her health.

“I remember going to work that morning and deciding that this was it.”

The Fates agreed.

“The moment I reached into the office, I was called into Human Resources and told my job was redundant, so I took it as a sign from God.”

At first, she didn’t even identify as a publicist. But then she saw a gap: one that Caribbean brands desperately needed to fill.

“There were so many talented Caribbean entrepreneurs, executives and brand owners doing exceptional work, yet struggling to gain the kind of visibility and credibility their work deserved, especially beyond our borders. Too often, Caribbean brands were either overlooked or forced to conform to narratives that didn’t fully reflect their expertise, sophistication, or potential.”

What was missing, she realised, was strategic public relations with global standards and local understanding.

So she launched Carli Communications “to provide intentional visibility,” she said, “helping Caribbean brands position themselves with clarity, credibility and confidence while remaining authentically rooted in who they are. The goal was never just exposure, but alignment: the right message, on the right platforms, for the right audiences.”

That approach has earned her features across the Caribbean and internationally in HuffPost (2018), Forbes (2019 and 2021) and Entrepreneur (2021), placing her among global leaders and reinforcing her belief that Caribbean excellence belongs on the world stage.

“In 2021, Forbes reached out to me for my thoughts on the infamous Will Smith slap (of presenter Chris Rock) at that year’s Academy Award (ceremony). Entrepreneur in 2021 actually morphed where I was on a list of top global leaders, including Jeff Bezos (Amazon founder), Mark Zuckerburg (Facebook) and more.”

But she said such recognition didn’t create confidence so much as confirm what she already knew – that her work, rooted in “strategy, credibility and authenticity,” had global relevance.

Those moments sharpened her direction, reinforcing her commitment to intentional visibility and strengthening her resolve to help Caribbean entrepreneurs see themselves as globally competitive.

What exactly is intentional visibility?

For her it means being seen on purpose, in the right places, for the right reasons.

“Intentional visibility is about alignment. It’s knowing your message, audience and long-term goals before you step into the spotlight. It means choosing platforms, conversations, and opportunities that reinforce who you are and what you stand for, rather than reacting to every moment that promises attention.”

For Williams Johnson, intentional visibility is the difference between being visible and being respected.

“It ensures that when people see you, they understand your value, expertise, and purpose – and that kind of visibility doesn’t just create attention, it creates impact.”

She noted one of the biggest mistakes entrepreneurs make – especially women – is confusing visibility with value. Too often, they feel pressured to be everywhere at once, chasing trends instead of clarity, or waiting until they feel “ready” before showing up. But credibility is built through consistency, not perfection.

She also cautions against focusing on self-promotion rather than positioning, noting that every platform and appearance shapes perception. She believes building a strong personal brand requires intention, alignment and confidence. When visibility is purposeful, it becomes a powerful tool rather than a source of pressure or burnout.

If there is one message she hopes women take away from her journey it is: You don’t have to become someone else to succeed.

“You’re allowed to grow at your own pace, to redefine success in different seasons of your life and to want more, without guilt or apology.”

She wants women to know: “It’s possible to build something meaningful, to lead, to create impact, and still honour who you are at your core. Your story, your voice, and your timing are not liabilities, they are your power, and most importantly, you don’t have to wait for permission. You’re already enough to begin.”

Williams Johnson is excited about the future because it represents continued personal evolution, sustainable growth, and purpose-driven leadership. She is equally energised, she says, by helping Caribbean brands claim global space without diluting their identity, as the region increasingly gains recognition for excellence, innovation and leadership beyond culture and tourism.

Awards and accolades

Williams Johnson feels accolades are less about ego and more about validation.

“Winning once is an honour. Winning three times confirms that our approach works.”

