Bertrand, Walcott stay winning, sweep NAAA awards

In this file photo, Britain's Amy Hunt, left, and TT's Leah Bertrand react after competing in the women's 100 metres heat at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, on September 13, 2025. - AP PHOTO

TRINIDAD and Tobago track and field stars Leah Bertrand and Keshorn Walcott continued their winning off-seasons when they copped the respective Senior Female and Senior Male Athlete of the Year awards at the National Association of Athletics Administration (NAAATT) awards ceremony at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on January 3.

On December 29, at the 31st TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) awards ceremony, Bertrand and Walcott took the Sportswoman of the Year and Sportsman of the Year honours, and they were in winners' row again less than a week later as the NAAATT acknowledged them for their 2025 feats.

In September 2025, Walcott returned to the top of the javelin world when he hurled the spear a distance of 88.16 metres to claim gold at the World Athletics Championships in Japan. Bertrand, who also featured at the World Champs, had a year of new highs as she ran personal bests over 100 metres and 200 metres with respective clockings of 10.92 seconds and 22.54.

Walcott also copped the NAAA's Most Outstanding Male Field Athlete award, with Bertrand predictably sprinting off with the top prize for the Women's Track Athlete of the Year. Jereem Richards, who captured silver at the World Championships in the men's 400m event, was named the Most Outstanding Male Track Athlete for 2025, with Tyra Gittens-Spotsville seizing the Most Outstanding Female Field Athlete prize.

There was much excitement and anticipation for the awards, which were distributed in the junior and age-group categories, as the country's brightest, young track and field talent battled for top honours.

For a sterling Carifta 2025 showing which saw him winning double-gold in some style in the boys' under-17 1,500m and 3,000m events, Christopher Sammy took the Youth Male Athlete of the Year award. Keeping in the same middle-distance vein, Oshea Cummings copped the Youth Female Athlete of the Year accolade. At the Carifta Games, which were held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, Cummings took gold in the girls' under-17 1,500m and bronze in the 3,000m.

The versatile Janae De Gannes followed up her Junior Female Athlete of the Year win from last year by repeating the feat this year, with Jaden Marchan taking the Junior Male Athlete of the Year honour. Both De Gannes and Marchan earned individual medals at the Junior Pan American Games in Paraguay in August, with De Gannes taking girls' long jump bronze and Marchan running to silver in the men's 400m.

Also in winners' row were former Carifta boys' under-20 5,000m champion Tafari Waldron, who was named the Male Cross Country Athlete of the Year, with Alexia John taking the female equivalent. Waldron's middle-distance rival Nicholas Romany was named the Male Road Running Athlete of the Year, with Aniqah Bailey being crowned the Road Running Female Athlete of the Year. Bailey and Romany won the respective female and male categories at the Hardest Mile event, which closed off their 2025 campaigns on Boxing Day.

The talented twin duo of Tenique and Tyrique Vincent were named the Multi-events Male and Female Athletes of the Year. At Carifta, Tenique won gold in the girls' under-20 heptathlon, with Tyrique finishing golden in the boys' under-20 decathlon.

On the club front, Tobago's RSS Phoenix won both the Juvenile and Junior Club of the Year awards, with Abilene Wildcats taking the Senior Club of the Year prize. Daeshaun Cole won the President's Rising Star award.

NAAA Awards Honour Roll:

Junior Male Athlete of the Year: Jaden Marchan

Junior Female Athlete of the Year: Janae De Gannes

Youth Male Athlete of the Year: Christopher Sammy

Youth Female Athlete of the Year: Oshea Cummings

Senior Female Athlete of the Year: Leah Bertrand

Senior Male Athlete of the Year: Keshorn Walcott

Most Outstanding Athlete (Girls' U-9): Bella Roadriguez (Cheetas)

Most Outstanding Athlete (Boys' U-9): Joel Diaz (Cougars)

Most Outstanding Athlete (Girls' U-11): A'Kyah Ottley (MHPYC)

Most Outstanding Athlete (Boys' U-11): Cayel Thomas (Mercury)

Most Outstanding Athlete (Girls' U-13): Gloria Henry (RSS Phoenix)

Most Outstanding Athlete (Boys' U-13): Kenron Orr (RSS Phoenix)

Most Outstanding Athlete (Girls' U-15 Field): Daija Reid (Zenith)

Most Outstanding Athlete (Girls' U-15 Track): Eden Chee Wah (Memphis)

Most Outstanding Athlete (Boys' U-15 Field): Kellon Potts (RSS Phoenix)

Most Outstanding Athlete (Girls' U-17 Track): Oshea Cummings (Zenith)

Most Outstanding Athlete (Girls' U-17 Field): Reyann Graham (QRC Athletics)

Most Outstanding Athlete (Boys' U-15 Track): Isaiah Teesdale (Simplex)

Most Outstanding Athlete (Boys' U-17 Track): Christopher Sammy (Pace and Performance Factory)

Most Outstanding Athlete (Boys' U-17 Field): Michal Paul (Concorde)

Most Outstanding Athlete (Girls' U-20 Track): Solé Frederick (Simplex)

Most Outstanding Athlete (Girls' U-20 Field): Janae De Gannes (Concorde)

Most Outstanding Athlete (Boys' U-20 Track): Jaden Marchan (Siparia AC)

Most Outstanding Athlete (Boys' U-20 Field): Kristiano Perez (QRC Athletics)

Most Outstanding Athlete (Women's Track): Leah Bertrand (Simplex)

Most Outstanding Athlete (Men's Track): Jereem Richards (Abilene Wildcats)

Most Outstanding Athlete (Women's Field): Tyra Gittens (Kaizen Panthers)

Most Outstanding Athlete (Men's Field): Keshorn Walcott

Cross Country Male Athlete of the Year: Tafari Waldron

Cross Country Female Athlete of the Year: Alexia John

Road Running Male Athlete of the Year: Nicholas Romany

Road Running Female Athlete of the Year: Aniqah Bailey

Multi-events Male Athlete of the Year: Tyrique Vincent

Multi-events Female Athlete of the Year: Tenique Vincent

Masters Male Athlete of the Year: Murrieta Mitchell

Masters Female Athlete of the Year: Gwendolyn Smith

Juvenile Club of the Year: RSS Phoenix

Junior Club of the Year: RSS Phoenix

Senior Club of the Year: Abilene Wildcats

President's Rising Star Award: Daeshaun Cole (Abilene Wildcats)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCES FOR 2025:

Keshorn Walcott – Gold medal in men's javelin at World Athletics Champs

Jereem Richards – National record of 43.72s in 400m at World Athletics Championships

Akeem Stewart – Silver medal in discus F44 at Para Athletics World Championships

Kelley Daniel – Men's long jump national indoor record of 8.16m

Shaniqua Bascombe – Gold at Junior Pan Am Games in women's 100m

Tyrique Vincent – Boys' decathlon U-20 Carifta record of 6,522 points

Nathan Cumberbatch – Boys' U-20 1,500m national junior record of 3:45.23

Omari Brown – Boys' U-17 Ocathlon Carifta Games record of 5,158 points

Christopher Sammy – Double gold at Carifta Games in boys' U-17 1,500m and 3,000m

Keneisha Shelbourne – Gold at Carifta Games in girls' U-20 triple jump

Nattaly Lindo – Girls' U-20 national junior record of 49.21m in hammer throw

Leah Bertrand – Personal bests of 10.92s in women's 100m

LONG AND MERITORIOUS SERVICE:

Shurland Bonas – Team support (massage therapy)

Anthony Walcott – Team support (massage therapy)

Dexter Voisin – Administrator

George Comissiong – Administrator

Ken Barton – Coach

Nadine Leach-Carter – Coach

Colin Mark – Technical official

Eldwin Noel – Coach (posthumous)

Verna Edwards – Coach, administrator and technical official (posthumous)