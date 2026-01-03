Aadian Racha eager to show all-round worth at U-19 World Cup

Windies under-19 allrounder Aadian Racha plays a cut shot against England in a Youth ODI clash in 2025. - Photo courtesy CWI

WHEN the West Indies’ 15-man squad for the 2026 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Under-19 World Cup was announced on December 17, it was a dream come true for Rio Claro native Aadian Racha, who was the only Trinidadian player selected in the final squad.

A right-arm fast bowler and a left-handed batsman, who fancies himself with willow in hand after beginning his career as an opening batsman, the lanky Racha has steadily risen through the youth ranks of TT cricket and is now ready to make his mark for the young Men in Maroon when they journey to the Under-19 World Cup in Namibia and Zimbabwe from January 15 to February 6.

Last year, as the West Indies under-19 team got Youth One Day International (ODI) series victories over the visiting Sri Lanka (4-3) and England (5-2), Racha featured in eight of the matches and showed what he could bring to the table with both bat and ball. He scored 85 runs at an average of 17, with handy knocks of 31 and 25 while batting at number nine and number eight, respectively. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old grabbed 11 wickets at an economy of 4.53 – including impressive figures of three for 37 in the fifth Youth ODI against Sri Lanka and then four for 21 in the seventh and final match against England. The latter performance earned the young Windies a 59-run victory in St George’s, Grenada on December 1 and backed up his earlier cameo of 31 in the first innings of the game.

Placed in group D for the under-19 World Cup alongside Afghanistan, South Africa and Tanzania, the Windies will begin their campaign on January 15 versus Tanzania, with warm-up games set to be played against Ireland and Japan on January 10 and 13, respectively.

If given the opportunity, Racha backs himself to repeat the type of all-round promise he showed against the English just over a month ago.

“I would try to stick to my strengths and practise as much patience as possible and maintain consistency with either bowling or batting. I have confidence in my ability, and I believe with dedication and faith, that I can deliver similar performances at the World Cup,” Racha said, during an interview with Newsday on January 3.

Reflecting on the original call from coach Rohan Nurse and the Windies management team, Racha said it was a special moment for him and his family.

“I want to thank God and CWI for giving me this opportunity to represent the region and my country in such a prestigious tournament on the world stage. It’s a really proud moment, and I consider it a significant milestone in my career,” he said. “To be selected for the under-19 World Cup squad is an incredible feeling. It’s a dream come true and being the only representative from TT is extraordinary also.

“It’s not only my dream, but my dad’s dream was also to represent West Indies at any level. It’s not only a dream come true for me, but it’s a dream come true for him as well.”

Due to financial constraints, CWI sent strict training programmes for Racha and players in their respective territories to follow, as opposed to the option of a live-in camp. And with the assistance of former TT leg-spinner Imran Khan and current Red Force coach Rayad Emrit, Racha hasn’t missed a step and has been putting in the hard yards with regular sessions at the National Cricket Centre, Couva and Stefon’s Ultimate Indoor Sporting Facility, Rousillac. With him, Emrit and Khan trying to mimic possible in-game scenarios, Racha has been working “to improve my consistency, mastering different lines and lengths and enhancing my ability to bowl under pressure.

“Rayad will probably say I have two overs to bowl, and I’m defending 20 runs, so I’d set the field. Even though it’s in the nets, you’re still trying to make it as realistic as possible, so you’re setting your field and letting the batsman know where your fielders are.”

The wily Emrit aside, Racha has carefully studied the bowling styles of players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and countrymen Ravi Rampaul and Jayden Seales, and hopes he can turn countless hours of practice into tangible results once he hits the top of his mark in Windhoek, Namibia. The Windies will be captained by the impressive Joshua Dorne, while wicket-keeper/batsman Jewel Andrew brings a wealth of experience to the team, having starred at the previous under-19 World Cup in 2024 before going on to make a handful of appearances for West Indies’ senior team across the ODI and T20 formats.

“I think the team has a really good chance. We’ve been working well together and gelling well as a team. There’s definitely a strong bond and camaraderie among the players. Each player brings unique strengths we can build upon, and we have an understanding of our individual roles and collective responsibilities,” Racha said. “Overall, I’d say we stand a very good chance at that World Cup.”

The 16 teams for the under-19 World Cup have been placed in four groups of four, with the top three teams advancing to the Super Six phase, where the top four teams will then advance to the semifinals, which will be played on February 3 and 4. The final will be played on February 6 at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe.