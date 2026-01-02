Rreecey wants to create riddim

Rreecey has three offerings for Carnival 2026 including single, At Last. -

Singer/songwriter Chereece “Rreecey” Bernard believes that there are a lot of talented people in Trinidad and Tobago and all many of them need is a chance.

Rreecey’s 2026 single, At Last, is one of three songs for the season.

The song talks about Carnival’s freeing nature and was released on November 17.

It says, “Here is a special time when I tend to push all the stress and bad vibes away,

And sure to make it clear, I don’t want no foolishness and bad mind round meh…”

It is not her only offering, on October 10 she released Fever written by Jason “Shaft” Bishop and will soon release another, a collaboration with Devon”Dev” Harris.

Rreecey currently lives in New York City and the 36-year-old has been in the music industry for some time.

In the past few years, she released songs like Afrowhine, Meh Head Bad, Autobody, Stink and Dutty, and Pong It, a release said.

It added that her journey in music began in primary school, singing calypso. She was influenced by the late Sandra “Singing Sandra” Des Vignes, the release added.

She was also influenced by her musical comrade, Eggy Dan, it added.

Although Rreecey began in calypso, she started singing soca music in 2017. She performed at various calypso tents and carnivals in New York.

But, “Soca gives me freedom,” she said in a face-to-face interview at Newsday.

Although it is often a big investment, and often costly, for her and other artistes to create new music yearly, Rreecey is not deterred by this. She plans to continue doing her music as well as she hopes to sing a reggae/dancehall track in the near future.

She is also currently working on creating a riddim that would feature only female singers.

But for Carnival 2026, she simply wants her music to be seen and heard by wider TT.

She also wants her music to uplift people on their down days.