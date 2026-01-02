R and R Proj steps into soca with ‘Poison’

R and R Proj. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

TT-born, US-based performers Ron Metivier and Rhonda Rosales are stepping boldly into the soca arena with Poison, a release that marks a new chapter for their musical collaboration under the banner R and R Proj.

The song reflects the duo’s deep connection to TT’s culture, which they continue to carry with them after migrating in 2019.

Rhonda Rosales began singing at five and developed a lifelong passion for music after being guided by her grandmother and uncle Anderson Rosales of G Sharp and Friends.

Her talent was recognised in 1994 at San Juan Senior Comprehensive, leading to a 20-year journey with parang group Los Alumnos de San Juan. There she developed her skills while also mentoring young performers.

Rosales was a finalist on Scouting for Talent, a member of Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) and a performer at Kaiso House calypso tent (now D’Kaiso Dynasty).

She was also a lead vocalist with parang group, Fuego Caribeño.

She has explored multiple genres while establishing her unique performance style. The singer/songwriter has performed internationally as a cultural ambassador, shared stages with fellow legendary performers like the late calypsonian Hawthorn “King Wellington” Wellington Quashie before co-founding R and R Proj with Metivier.

As a musician, songwriter and musical director, Metivier is known for his mastery of the cuatro, guitar and bass, and for blending traditional Caribbean sounds with contemporary influences. His musical journey began at age 13. He earned early recognition through the Junior National Parang Association and this led to his selection as the youngest cuatro player with the renowned band Salsa Picante under the mentorship of maestro Robert Munro.

He has performed extensively across the Caribbean, North America and Europe, while also directing and arranging for numerous cultural and musical groups over the years. He is also a former co-founder of entertainment group, Team Regal Entertainment.

Metivier said in a recent interview the collaboration on Poison came naturally.

Rosales said, “It was born from our shared love of music and creative connection, and this song felt like the perfect opportunity to explore something deeper and more daring for R and R Proj.”

Though recognised for their work in parang, soca parang and calypso, Poison represents their first official soca release, signalling a deliberate move into the genre.

“With our roots in the calypso tent and as proud Trinidadians, we wanted to make a strong contribution to the soca kingdom,” Metivier said. He added that the single reflects the passion, rhythm and emotion of Carnival as well as its collective spirit.

Musically, Poison is a fusion of influences, shaped by Metivier’s versatility as a multi-instrumentalist and Rosales’ commanding vocal presence.

Rosales said, “We wanted to capture the pulse of the irresistible soca energy and blend it with our signature sound.

“It felt natural to combine our calypso and soca influences into something fresh and exciting.”

Their creative balance is the result of years of working together in bands and in live performance settings.

“Balancing our individual strengths came naturally because of years working together. Rhonda’s powerhouse vocals bring emotion and energy to the music, while my musical direction shaped the sound and arrangement. We both respect what the other brings to the table, so it’s a true partnership — a blend of voice and vision,” he said.

For Metivier, that synergy is central to the R & R Proj identity. “Being in a duo with Rhonda is a different experience than directing a full band. It’s a more intimate collaboration. We’re constantly exchanging ideas, listening to each other and shaping the song together.”

Metivier’s musical philosophy also guided the sound of Poison. “I’ve always felt that music and musical instruments have no boundaries,” he said. “When I blend traditional Caribbean songs with other genres, I make sure to keep the roots intact… then layer in modern production elements to make the song current and dynamic.”

Samuel Jack (Jhaqkmix) produced, mixed and mastered the track. Metivier and Rosales said his contribution was transformative.

Metivier said, “Samuel Jack is a maestro in his own right. His vast knowledge and experience brought a special touch to Poison… he truly helped turn our ideas into a vibrant, fully realised sound.”

The song was recorded at Maddagain Production Studio in New York, owned by Roger “Patch” Joseph.

The artistes said the spirit of TT remained central despite having recorded the track abroad. “Even far from home, the track stayed true to its roots.”

For Rosales, Poison represents both growth and personal renewal.

“Having spent years in parang and calypso, Poison feels like a fresh chapter for me. It’s a chance to grow as an artiste, try something new and honour my roots.”

Metivier and Rosales are encouraged by people’s response to the song.

“People love the energy and vibe of the song, and it’s been so rewarding to see fans, friends and other artistes really connect with it,” Rosales said.

An animated video for Poison is available on YouTube, with another visual release expected soon.

And this, they promise, is just the beginning. “Fans can definitely expect more original releases from R & R Proj soon. We’re excited to continue sharing our music and exploring new sounds,” Metivier said.

They hope their work inspires creativity across the region. Rosales hopes their work inspires fresh ideas in Caribbean music.

“Mixing genres, experimenting with new sounds and celebrating the richness of our culture… while still honouring the traditions that make our music special,” she said.

Metivier said R and R Proj is all about evolution and exploration.

“We want to continue blending genres, experimenting with rhythms and creating music that reaches audiences worldwide. The project is a journey of growth, creativity, and innovation, and we’re just getting started.”

Poison can be heard on all digital platforms.