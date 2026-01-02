PM, TTPS celebrate success ‘restoring peace’: Murders fall to 10-year low

THE murder toll has been recorded at 369 for the year ending December 31, 2025, marking a42 per cent decline in murders as compared to the year before and the lowest murder figures for Trinidad and Tobago since 2014.

In 2024, 626 lives were lost to violent crime and murder.

While police have confirmed the murder figures for 2025, data from international marketing and data analysis website Statista has indicated that the second lowest toll since 2014 was in 2020 a year that experienced national lockdowns and states of emergency because of the covid19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar in a post on X, on December 31, hailed the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and thanked Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro and the police for their hard work

"I promised that my government would act decisively to reduce crime, and we have delivered on that commitment.

"As indicated, by midnight, our national murder rate will be down by 42 per cent – the largest decline in our nation’s history and one of the most significant drops globally this year.

"Their (the TTPS's) relentless work, discipline, and determination have been critical in lowering both the murder rate and serious crime across Trinidad and Tobago.

“Our fight continues. Our country deserves safety, stability, and peace – and we are making it happen."

In 2020 there were 393 reported murders, still 32 murders higher than this year.

Murders are not the only crimes that have seen significant declines. According to a media release from the TTPS on December 31, serious reported crimes dropped by eight per cent, violent crimes dropped by 15 per cent, larceny of motor vehicles dropped by 21 per cent and fatal road traffic accidents went down by 22 per cent.

The TTPS media release also said there was an improved detection rate, including an increase in the detection rate for murders, which went from 15 per cent to 20 per cent. For national serious reported crimes, the detection rate went up from 29 per cent to 36 per cent.

Police also seized 673 illegal firearms and more than three tonnes of marijuana.

The release also said, under state of emergency (SoE) powers, the TTPS executed 12,574 operations, targeting 3,723 priority offenders and conducted over 82,000 searches.

“Our commitment to restoring peace is yielding real results. The data shows a clear and encouraging trend toward a safer Trinidad and Tobago,” said Minister of National Security Roger Alexander in a message to the nation shared on his social media pages on January 1.

“Behind every number is a life protected, but we are not complacent. One life lost is still one too many. As we enter 2026 we do so with momentum, investing in new technology and community programs to keep our borders and streets safer.”

At the Commissioner of Police’s end of year award and commendation ceremony at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain on December 31, Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro commended officers for their successes and achievements throughout the year.

“Our officers have demonstrated, not just competence, but character. Whether through tactical precision, investigative brilliance, community engagement, or quiet diligence behind the scenes, you have each contributed to the safety, stability, and integrity of Trinidad and Tobago.”

Crime fighting methods to be put in place after SoE

Speaking to Newsday on January 1, Deputy Commissioner of Police – administration Junior Benjamin said the results have given the police a sense of optimism in its ongoing fight against crime. He attributed the success of the TTPS to focused police work.

“It was a purpose-driven effort by the leadership to carry the police service to a place where it has never been before,” he said. “The results were not something that came by accident but through strategic direction that was prompted by the leadership where we sought to do evidence-based, intelligence-led technology-driven solutions to crime and we have seen the effort bearing fruit.”

He said while the SoE, declared on July 18, is expected to end in January, complemented the police’s actions, it was the work of the police that brought results.

“The SoE gave the police greater powers to deal with things more decisively and quickly. With the SoE you don’t have to wait on warrants. As long as you know that something is happening you can go and deal with it. We also had detention orders where people who we know are creating problems, we were able to detain them so we can get to the bottom of most crimes.

“Nevertheless it was an SoE where people’s rights were not deprived. It was not the fact that people were restrained. It was the hard work of the police given all the other benefits that came with the SoE.”

He also thanked the public for showing greater partnership with the police, noting that information from the public was significantly helpful in assisting with detecting crimes.

“What we recognised is that we have done a lot in terms of our community partnership where you would see a lot of police officers out there bonding more with the public and creating a greater atmosphere of trust and cooperation with the public.

“We have to thank the public for partnering with us,” he said. “The more they trust us, the more we are able to get information and capitalise on that. So we may even see an increase in the detection rate in the next coming year.”

He however noted that after the SoE ends new legislation and better training will assist police in being more nimble in responding to information of criminal activity.

He said officers are currently being trained to improve customer service and leverage policies such as the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Act (AJIPA), which replaces preliminary inquiries with initial hearings and sufficiency hearings to streamline the judicial system.

“Even while the SoE is in existence it is important for the TTPS to put the necessary things in place to ensure that even after the SoE we will be able to have a better and more secure Trinidad and Tobago.

“One of the problems that we had was the length of time it took for masters to give warrants. Now that the law has changed to give justice of the peace the power to give warrants as well, I think that will help us move much faster in getting warrants so that we could deal with matters where people may have firearms in locations and get more firearms off the streets.

“We also want to ensure that detection turns into convictions,” he added. “That is something we are working on.”