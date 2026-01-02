Old Hilarians’ Association announces new executive for 2025–2027

The Old Hilarians’ Association of the Bishop Anstey High School announced its newly constituted executive committee for the 2025/2027 term, a December 31 media release said.

It added that this marked the beginning of a renewed and energetic chapter in the association’s life.

The release said the association is composed of dedicated alumni who willingly volunteer their time, expertise and passion.

It added that the new executive, “embodies the enduring spirit of service and commitment that defines the Hilarian tradition. United by a shared vision, the team has stepped forward with a clear mandate: to revive the association, strengthen alumni engagement, and reinvigorate its programmes and undertakings for the benefit of both past and present Hilarians.”

It said the 2025-2027 executive pledged to work collaboratively to rebuild momentum within the association, enhance communication among alumni, and create meaningful opportunities for members to reconnect, contribute, and give back.

“Central to this vision is a renewed focus on supporting current students—through mentorship, advocacy, and strategic initiatives that bridge generations and uphold the proud legacy of the institution,” it said.

It called on all alumni to rally behind the new executive, re-engage the association’s activities and to play an active role in shaping a vibrant, united and impactful alumni body.

“Speaking on the new term, the association reaffirmed that this executive’s service is entirely voluntary, driven by a deep sense of gratitude and responsibility to the school and its alumni community. Their leadership signals not only continuity, but transformation—anchored in tradition, yet responsive to the needs and aspirations of today’s alumni and students,” the release said.