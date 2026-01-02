Making of a lawless dump

-

THE EDITOR: What makes TT a "lawless dump?”

Start with the overgrown roadsides. Add the garbage strewn across the country. Then the unsightly mounds of discarded tyres, construction debris, coconut shells, and household waste dumped with impunity. And the unkempt and unhealthy dump sites at Beetham, Forres Park and Aripo.

Consider also the so-called “PH” cars operating openly as taxis, transporting uninsured and unprotected passengers outside the law and without consequence.

In short, it is the tolerance of illegality at every level – illegal dumping, illegal transport, illegal occupations – all quietly allowed to flourish so that no segment of the voter base is offended or alienated.

In short, the last ten years are the main reason for our rapid descent into a "lawless dump."

R TRESTRAIL

via e-mail