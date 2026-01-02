FEEL to launch new wave of donor engagement in 2026

FEEL chairman Dr Sterling Frost. - File photo

THE Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life (FEEL) said that in 2026 it will be launching a new wave of donor engagement through the FEEL 1000 Club, a growing network of individuals and corporate entities committed to sustaining the organisation’s mission.

In a release on December 30, the organisation said it was inviting members of the public and private sectors to join this” impactful initiative.”

“Every donation strengthens our ability to respond to emergencies, empower communities and support the invaluable work of civil society organisations across the country.”

The release said 2025 was a year defined by disciplined leadership, strategic growth and an unwavering commitment to service. It said the year was one of measurable impact, innovation in outreach and renewed partnerships, all driven by the mission to uplift lives across Trinidad and Tobago.

“In 2025 FEEL significantly scaled up its operations. Monthly distributions of foodstuff and cleaning materials reached 130 registered non-profit organisations, with support valued at over $1.1 million per month.

“Our outreach also extended to the education sector with quarterly deliveries of stationery and sanitation materials to 50 schools, ensuring essential resources for thousands of students.

“Thanks to robust partnerships and international support, FEEL received 55 40-foot containers of staple foodstuff, medical, household and cleaning items, totalling more than 300,000 individual items.

“These shipments were valued at over $45 million, demonstrating FEEL’s continued ability to deliver aid on a scale and in alignment with national needs.”

The release said 2025 also saw the successful execution of two major fundraising events: the Fourth Annual Charity Golf Tournament and a Chinese traditional dinner which together provided vital funding for distribution efforts. It said these events united supporters from across the corporate, civil society and philanthropic sectors, reaffirming FEEL’s role as a trusted partner in national development.

FEEL chairman Dr Sterling Frost thanked the board of directors, saying their guidance ensures FEEL remains a model of efficiency, transparency, and high-impact delivery.

He said as the organisation celebrates 33 years of service, it extends its heartfelt thanks to the many donors, partners and volunteers who continue to fuel the mission.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of organisations including the Fernandes Industrial Centre, Food for the Poor, United Way TT, Republic Bank Ltd, Aegis Business Solutions, ARK Outsourcing, Pollonais, Blanc, de la Bastide and Jacelon, Hitachi Systems Security Inc, Who’s Who in TT, C Frost Import and Export, 639 Media, Eyescream Animation, RB Haulage and numerous contributors from the energy, finance and manufacturing sectors.

“We also extend appreciation to our warehouse and distribution assistants, transport providers and national agencies for their steadfast collaboration and service.

“On behalf of FEEL’s board of directors, I thank all our supporters, individuals, companies and institutions for your continued trust and generosity. Your belief in our mission allows us to serve those most in need with compassion, consistency and care. Warmest wishes for a peaceful, prosperous and purposeful 2026.”