Digicel/Digicel Foundation invest $1.7 mil to spread holiday cheer

Chair of the Digicel Foundation board Desha Clifford, left, and Digicel Foundation director LaToya Gopaul, right, with representatives from the five NGO winners in the EPIC technology/digitisation category at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad, Wrightson Road. -

Digicel and Digicel Foundation invested $1.7 million in communities across the country through its Christmas Runs on Real Connections campaign and its Extraordinary Projects Impacting Communities (EPIC) programme over the holiday period.

These programmes were developed to foster the creation of real connections as well as supporting national development, a December 31 media release said.

The communications and digital provider company said the company celebrated the spirit of the season by appreciating its customers and uplifting communities.

It specifically defined how it did that by saying, “Under the banner of its Christmas Runs on Real Connections campaign, Digicel dedicated $700,000 to prizes and weekly giveaways designed to transform everyday moments into festive celebrations.

“A central feature of the season was the Digicel Community Pop-Up Caravan, which travelled through markets and main roads across the country. Accompanied by Santa and his helpers, the caravan surprised customers with gifts ranging from groceries to Christmas hams, sharing genuine moments of appreciation with the public in their respective neighbourhoods – in both Trinidad and in Tobago.” It added that it reinforced its commitment to social development with a $1 million investment through its Extraordinary Projects Impacting Communities (EPIC) programme.

“This initiative focuses on creating lasting, positive change by providing significant funding to the non-profit sector,” it said.

It added that earlier in December the foundation confirmed grants of $100,000 for ten NGOs across the country.

“These funds are designated for community-based projects that foster sustainable development, ensuring that the holiday season leaves a permanent impact on the lives of those who need it most,” the release said.

It said the total investment from the Christmas Runs on Real Connections campaign and its EPIC programme reflected its belief that the season was about more than just celebration, it was about making a difference in the lives of others.