Cops arrest suspects for sex offences

- File photo

SEVEN people were arrested during a TTPS Special Victims Department exercise titled Operation Beacon, from December 29 to January 2.

According to a media release on January 2, the operation was spearheaded by DCP Natasha George, ACP Smith, Snr Supt Winston Maharaj, and Snr Supt Brian Ramphall. The initiative was co-ordinated by Supt Darryl Ramdass, with assistance from W/Asp Avril Francis.

In the Central Division, one person was arrested and charged in connection with a sexual offence involving a child.

In the South Western/Southern Division, two people were arrested and charged for sexual penetration offences.

In the Northern Division, one suspect was arrested for sexual communication with a minor.

In Tobago, three suspects were arrested and charged for offences including kidnapping, robbery with violence, assault, indecent assault, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and threats to kill.

The police said the operation was conducted without incident and forms part of the department’s ongoing efforts to combat crimes against vulnerable persons, particularly women and children.