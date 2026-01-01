Welcome to 2026 – for better and for worse

Dr Lester Philip -

DR LESTER PHILIP

AS TT steps into 2026, it is worth reminding ourselves of a simple truth: few nations our size appear so often in global rankings – good or bad – when measured per capita. Population-adjusted comparisons remove excuses. They reveal who we really are. By that measure, this tiny nation has done exceptionally well.

With just around 1.4 million people, we have produced Olympic gold medallists, reached a FIFA World Cup final, and consistently sent men and women to compete at the highest international level. Per capita, our sporting impact rivals countries many times our size.

Culturally, our influence is even larger. TT gave the world the steelpan, the only acoustic musical instrument invented in the 20th century – born not in a laboratory, but in the streets, forged from oil drums by creativity and resistance. Few nations can claim a modern invention that reshaped global music.

Per capita, we have also excelled in international beauty competitions, Carnival arts, and diaspora influence. Our rhythms, ideas, and voices travel far beyond our borders. For a young, small nation, this record is extraordinary.

Economically, we have punched above our weight as well. TT has long ranked among the highest GDP-per-capita countries in the Caribbean, driven by oil and natural gas. Measured per person, our energy output placed us alongside far wealthier states.

Add the Pitch Lake, the world’s largest natural asphalt deposit, and our natural endowment per capita is remarkable. But per-capita measurement also exposes uncomfortable truths.

By the same standard, TT now ranks dangerously high in violent crime, with homicide rates among the worst per capita in the region. In a small population, every life lost weighs heavier. These are not abstract numbers; they represent communities under siege.

We also rank poorly on global corruption indices, often perceived as having serious governance and accountability problems. For a small state, corruption is especially destructive. There is less room to absorb waste, fewer buffers to hide inefficiency, and deeper damage when trust collapses. Per capita, corruption hurts us more than it hurts larger countries.

Other indicators are quieter but telling. We have high vehicle ownership per person, overwhelming roads never designed for such density. We appear near the top globally in online pornography searches per capita – often laughed off, but quietly pointing to gaps in education, privacy awareness, and how technology is reshaping behaviour faster than policy can respond. In short, we do extremes well.

Now comes the defining test of this era:

AI. Not artificial insemination – which we Trinidadians/Tobagonians understand quite well – but the new AI (artificial intelligence). AI is not coming; it is already here. Yet our education system remains anchored in rote learning and memorisation, a model built for an industrial age that no longer exists.

Computers have entered classrooms, but too often they merely replace textbooks with screens, without teaching students how to think, question, or create. This matters enormously for small states. Routine jobs will disappear. Clerical work, predictable tasks, basic processing – these will not survive the next decade unchanged.

The future belongs to thinkers, innovators, engineers, designers, and problem-solvers who can build on the past rather than repeat it. Transportation will change. Driverless vehicles will reduce the need for taxis and multiple household cars. Insurance, repairs, and fuel use will shift, especially as electric vehicles become dominant. Personal robots will enter homes and workplaces. This is no longer science fiction.

At the same time, power is concentrating globally. Big technology and big pharmaceutical corporations increasingly shape economies, health systems, and information flows. The belief that our information is truly confidential is largely an illusion. Our data – what we search, say, buy, and do – is already stored, analysed, and remembered. And over all of this, a geopolitical shadow looms.

Hostility between the US and Venezuela are real for us in TT. Any escalation – political, economic, or military – will have consequences for us, whether through energy markets, migration pressures, or regional security. It is important to be clear-eyed.

The current posture of US military activity in the region is not about invading Venezuela, but about containment – preventing further encroachment into Guyana, especially given recent offshore oil discoveries, and limiting how far President Nicolás Maduro can manoeuvre. In strategic terms, it is about boxing in movement, not triggering open war. We Trinidadians/Tobagonians who understand the game of draughts will know this strategy: The US has essentially given Venezuela a hog.

TT, governmentally, is aligned where it must be. For a small nation seeking stability and protection, choices matter. We cannot afford illusions or drama. For us, this means realism, not rhetoric, because when you are small, every mistake is magnified.