Untaught skill of self-confidence

-

THE EDITOR: We often discuss academic success and professional milestones, but we rarely address the internal engine that makes them possible: self-confidence.

Self-confidence is more than just a feeling; it is the unwavering belief in your ability to achieve, regardless of the obstacles in your path. It is a quiet driving force that pushes us to act when we are standing in a high-stakes meeting or sitting in a daunting classroom.

In those moments, it is natural to feel fear and uncertainty. However, we should not see anxiety as a signal to stop. Instead, we should recognise that anxiety provides the very opportunity for courage to exist.

In my observation, people generally fall into two categories: those who remain anchored in their comfort zones, and those who choose to step out even when it is terrifying. The bridge between these two groups is self-confidence.

Crucially, this journey requires us to accept our mistakes as a necessary part of progress. Unfortunately, these are lessons rarely taught in a traditional school curriculum. Developing self-belief is a lifelong practice, not a one-time lesson. It may take years of "pushing positively" to reach your goals, but the result is a sense of pride that no one can take away from you.

To anyone doubting themselves today: Keep trying. The journey may be long, but your persistence will eventually turn your uncertainties into success.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail