Two injured in Grande accident

Fire officers try to remove the injured driver from a vehicle which crashed into the culvert on Picton Road, Sangre Grande, on January 1. - Stephon Nicholas

TWO men were injured in an accident on January 1 along Picton Road, Sangre Grande.

According to reports, the men were driving south along Picton Road in a white car around 9.05 am when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the culvert.

The sound of metal smashing into concrete jolted the residential community out of their slumber as they were recovering from New Year's Day celebrations.

The front-seat passenger was able to exit the vehicle on his own despite suffering a dislocated arm. However, the driver was initially unresponsive and bleeding profusely from a wound to his head.

Fire officers were the first to respond and removed the driver from the vehicle. He appeared to be disoriented and began groaning in agony. He was taken to the Sangre Grande hospital on the tray of a pickup truck as ambulance services were reportedly a considerable distance away, coming from St Augustine.

An ambulance arrived almost an hour later when the injured were already taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating.