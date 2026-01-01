The capabilities SMEs must build to compete globally

Aisha Stewart - TT Chamber of Commerce

AISHA STEWART

Lead, Export Action Programme

EVERY YEAR, Trinidad and Tobago hosts trade missions, export forums, and buyer meetings yet too few of these engagements translate into sustained export revenues. This is not because local firms lack ambition or product ideas.

Rather, exporting requires market clarity, customer focus, and a clear export plan that guides firms from intention to execution across borders. In today’s global marketplace, exporting is not a one-off activity but a capability. It is the outcome of deliberate preparation, disciplined execution, and a sustained commitment to competitiveness.

As TT transitions away from hydrocarbon dependence, export growth has become central to economic diversification and foreign-exchange sustainability. The challenge now is not deciding whether small and medium-sized enterprises should export but determining how best to equip them with the capabilities needed to compete and succeed.

Through the work of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce and its Export Action Programme (EAP), it has become increasingly clear that export readiness goes far beyond producing a good product or service.

Exporting requires a mindset shift, a systems shift, and a strategic shift. Five core capabilities consistently determine whether an SME crosses the threshold from interest to impact.

Role of the EAP

The Export Action Programme (EAP) was designed to address these gaps precisely. Rather than focusing solely on promotion, the programme provides SMEs with structured export diagnostics, customised action plans, and targeted technical support across market intelligence, compliance, branding, strategy, and aftercare.

The EAP is executed by the TT Chamber and funded by the EximBank of Trinidad and Tobago.

The programme comprises 24 firms, each receiving targeted, tailored support from expert export and business consultants. This tailored support helps firms move toward successful export status.

The firms are from a variety of sectors, including maritime services, fashion, film, IT, and accounting.

Understanding the target customer: The foundation of export strategy

Export development begins with a clear understanding of the target customer. Before entering any external market, firms must define and build detailed customer profiles supported by focused market research.

This includes understanding buying patterns, purchasing habits, decision-making processes, and price sensitivity in each target market. Exporting is not about selecting a country; it is about identifying and understanding the specific customer within that market.

Conducting focused market research is essential to translating customer insight into an actionable export strategy.

This research must move beyond assumptions and anecdotal feedback to examine how customers actually buy, where purchasing decisions are made, what influences those decisions, acceptable price points, and how value is assessed relative to competing products or services.

Whether targeting end consumers or business buyers, disciplined market research allows firms to validate demand, refine positioning, and design offerings that are commercially viable in external markets.

Global markets are not one-size-fits-all. An export strategy that works domestically cannot simply be replicated abroad. Firms that fail to tailor their approach risk mispricing their products, targeting the wrong buyers, and undermining their competitiveness.

In practical terms, the Export Action Programme supports firms at this early stage by working closely with individual SMEs to identify ideal customers, access relevant market research through the Trade Desk, and develop export marketing plans grounded in real market conditions.

Just as importantly, firms are supported as they move from planning to execution, helping them refine their approach as they engage external markets.

Compliance and standards: Meeting market requirements

Beyond customer understanding, compliance remains one of the most underestimated barriers to export success. Whether it involves lab testing, shelf-life validation, packaging and labelling standards, free-sale certificates, or sector-specific certifications, compliance is non-negotiable in export markets.

Buyers expect suppliers to meet requirements consistently and without delay, and gaps in documentation can quickly undermine credibility.

Compliance should be viewed as a strategic enabler rather than an administrative burden. Firms that meet international standards gain credibility, reduce transaction risk, and improve their attractiveness to distributors and buyers.

Export diagnostics consistently show that SMEs often discover too late that they lack the certifications required to enter a target market, delaying entry and increasing costs. Through the EAP, firms receive guidance on identifying market-specific compliance requirements and sequencing the certifications and documentation needed to meet buyer and regulatory expectations before entering external markets.

Branding and digital presence: Competing for attention

In global markets, first impressions are rarely made in person. Buyers encounter exporters online, through websites, digital catalogues, and professional networks.

Firms with outdated branding, weak digital presence, or unclear value propositions struggle to gain traction, regardless of product quality.

Export-ready businesses invest in professional branding, clear product messaging, and credible digital platforms that signal reliability and readiness. Branding in this context is not cosmetic; it is a trust-building tool that influences whether a buyer chooses to engage or move on.

The EAP supports firms in strengthening their export-facing brand and digital presence. Consultants work with firms to align product positioning, messaging, and marketing materials with the expectations of buyers in target markets.

Export planning and execution: From intent to impact

Another recurring gap is the absence of a structured export plan. Too many firms approach exporting reactively, responding to occasional enquiries rather than pursuing priority markets through a clear, sequenced strategy.

Without direction, export activity becomes fragmented and difficult to sustain.

A credible export plan sets direction, clarifies investment needs, and outlines how the firm will enter, serve, and grow within selected markets over time. Without such a plan, firms often conclude that exports “do not work,” when the real issue is the absence of preparation and execution discipline.

Under the EAP, each firm develops a structured export plan with the support of an export consultant, providing clear direction on priority markets, entry strategies, and the practical steps required to move from intent to execution.

Aftercare and relationship management: Sustaining export growth

Export development does not end with the first shipment. Long-term success depends on relationship management, timely follow-up, responsiveness to buyer feedback, and the ability to adapt offerings as markets evolve.

Repeat business, not first sales, is what ultimately builds export pipelines.

Historically, the region has been strong on promotion but weak on conversion. The lesson is clear: trade missions create opportunities; aftercare converts them into exports.

Building export capability for the long term.

Export growth will not come from promotion alone; it will come from prepared firms, disciplined execution, and sustained support.

As TT deepens its export-development agenda, greater emphasis must be placed on preparation, execution, and sustained support rather than one-off promotional activity.

When SMEs are equipped with the right capabilities, customer insight, compliance readiness, strong branding, structured planning, and effective aftercare, exports become more than a possibility.

They become a pipeline. And that pipeline is essential if TT is to diversify its economy, earn foreign exchange, and compete with confidence in the global marketplace.