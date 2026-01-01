Saddam: Ministry ready to assist with Piparo relocation

Minister of Land and Legal Affairs Saddam Hosein at the San Fernando General Hospital on January 1. - Innis Francis

LAND and Legal Affairs Minister Saddam Hosein says his ministry stands ready to assist in any relocation of residents from Piparo, as a UWI research team found the mud volcano was very active and posed a high risk to the nearby community after heightened activity on Christmas Eve, which collapsed roadways, compromised utilities, and partially destroyed at least two homes.

He admitted discussions on relocating residents had not yet begun but assured that if such a decision is made, his ministry would act.

"If there is need for relocation, I would ensure that my ministry is mobilised to see whether or not we have available lands where people can build on. I mean, it would not be an immediate relief because you have to build but we also have the Ministry of Housing and so on. I have under my purview the LSA (Land Settlement Agency), which also has some degree of housing within that portfolio. So if we can provide immediate relief to those residents, I am giving the undertaking that we will, in fact, mobilise resources and do so," Hosein told Newsday during the launch of the bedside birth registration pilot programme at the San Fernando General Hospital on January 1.

He described the developments at Piparo as "troubling," especially given that the disturbance occurred during the festive season.

He said he would be keeping in constant contact with Princes Town MP Dr Aiyna Ali and the Minister of Works and Infrastructure, Jearlean John.

There have been mixed sentiments among residents about relocating. However, that has not stopped some, like Kim Seeberan, 65, who is expected to move into a rental apartment in Chaguanas by the weekend.

Fedell Solomon, whose laundry room joins the back of his corner of Panchoo Trace and Piparo Road home, drifted feet away and was partially destroyed on December 24, sent his daughters, aged nine, five and three, to stay with his mother-in-law.

Sybil Badall and her family, whose house was partially destroyed in last week's event, said they were willing to relocate if they needed to.

Touring the site amidst ongoing rehabilitation works on December 31, John said she did not get the sense that people wanted to relocate but would be if the situation became too dangerous.

A second report from the UWI research team, led by professor of geomechanics and geophysics Prof Oshaine Blake and PhD Geoscience candidate Kerneese Ramjarrie, found that the geological feature is very active and that the risk of further eruptions and surface deformation at the main vent and surrounding areas is high. It also found that the mud was moving toward the northwest of the main vent, and pressure was rapidly building.