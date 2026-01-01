Regulatory efficiency must serve locals also

Energy and Energy Industries Minister Roodal Moonilal - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: While I agree with the actions taken by both the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and the Minister of Planning to expedite the granting of a Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC) to ExxonMobil, as announced on December 29, the same urgency should be extended to local operators who continue to face bureaucratic delays in obtaining their CECs.

The government recently announced the launch of an energy accelerator hub in early 2026, aimed at cutting bureaucratic delays and fast-tracking approvals in the energy sector (TTT News, December 29). While improving efficiency is a commendable policy initiative, the selective application of these measures raises serious questions about equity, transparency, and fairness in environmental governance.

Local applicants, particularly quarry operators and small to medium-sized enterprises, have long been engaging the Environmental Management Authority, the director of minerals, and other relevant public bodies, yet continue to face prolonged and often unexplained delays. This occurs despite statutory frameworks prescribing defined timelines, including the 90-day period for the grant of mining and processing licences, which are frequently not met in practice.

If the government is serious about regulatory reform, all lawful stakeholders should benefit from expedited processes, not only multinational corporations. Regulatory efficiency must be a right for all citizens, enabling local operators to conduct business lawfully, comply with environmental standards, and contribute meaningfully to the national economy.

Addressing these systemic inefficiencies is not only a matter of fairness; it is essential for building trust in public institutions, promoting local entrepreneurship, and ensuring that the benefits of regulatory reform are distributed equitably across all sectors of society.

VANNA JANKIEPERSAD

Attorney