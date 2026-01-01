Red Cross Children’s Carnival appeals for funding for 70th show

Masqueraders have fun on stage during the 2025 Red Cross Children's Carnival parade on February 22. - Ayanna Kinsale

THE TT Red Cross Society Children’s Carnival will mark it’s 70th anniversary on February 7, with the staging of the annual shaow at the Grand Stand Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, from 11 am.

In a news release on December 31, the organisation said, “The show had it’s early beginnings under a tree at the Queen’s Park Savannah, and was organised by Lady Beetham of The British Red Cross as a fund raiser in 1956.

“Five years later, the late Aubrey Adams took over as the main organiser and the name of the event was changed to The Red Cross Children’s Carnival Competition allowing participants up to the age of 16 to participate.

In the early days of Children’s Carnival there were several stage shows, which included events by Holy Name Convent, Fatima College, Bishops Anstey school, the TT Police Service, the Soroptimist Club of San Fernando and St Anthony’s College.

The release said the Red Cross event stands as the oldest, and possibly the only stage event where age categories are presented, and a king and queen of the event, along with the band of the year is announced on the same day.

The Red Cross show attracts over 3,000 costumed children in various categories and is adjudicated over by four expert panels of judges to ensure a timely finish, the release said.

The 2026 theme is “De real Mas, before De Big Mas. Mas with a purpose.”

The stunning Carnival production is also a fund raiser that benefits the Red Cross.

This year the organising committee, under the stewardship of chairman Randal Halfhide, aims to stage a Carnival show of excellence with the additional goal of purchasing a fully equipped ambulance, and provide proper training for its staff and drivers of the vehicle.

Halfhide said, “Its a tall order to stage a show and fund raise for such a costly item as an ambulance, but it is so needed to service the nation. We may not be able to pull all of it off in one year , but that is our goal and it will be achieved.”

He added, “I have a strong new committee of young minds and experience talents, all of whom love children and the mas, it’s a win, win combination.“

The committee will be assisted by digital expert Sean Powell who it said “will provide the know how for this modern age of technology.”

Halfhide added, “We are also moving the show into the digital age with online programs and registration, which is now open, and hopefully a YouTube broadcast so folks around the world can see and enjoy the spectacle of The Red Cross Children’s mas competition.“

Halfhide said assistance is still needed for the staging of the show, and also towards the purchase of the ambulance,

Still on the hunt for sponsors to cover the $750,000 production cost, the committee is optimistic that everything will fall into play.

It said the NCC is a proud platinum sponsor of the event, and has been assisting the Red Cross Committee in various aspects of the planning .

Halfhide said “The new chairman of NCC Mr Peter Kanhai and his team, met with us and was able to guide us on using the facility to its maximum ability, he welcomed our input in staging the show, we are eternally grateful for their kind support.”

For further information call 727-8622. Registration inquiries call 225-9755.