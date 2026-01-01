Preachers and teachers

IN THE late 19th and 20th centuries, a major transformation occurred in the Canadian mission in Trinidad. The Order of the Catechists had been established with responsibilities including encouraging parents to send their children to school, assisting teachers in giving religious instruction and teaching adults in evening classes. These dedicated catechists comprised a vibrant arm of the local Presbyterian Church and an essential group of teaching assistants.

By 1878, ten catechists were being trained at the Theological College in San Fernando. The outcome would prove fruitful. On April 3, 1896, three of these catechists, Andrew Guyadeen, Davd Ujagarsingh and Paul Bukhan, were ordained by the Presbytery.

The Canadian missionaries were willingly assisted by devout catechists as John Kantoo, who managed Jordan Hill Canadian Mission Indian (CMI) School in 1873. The catechists who assisted these missionaries were outstanding role models.

Despite religious differences, the headmaster and catechist often had cordial relations with other community leaders. For instance, Joseph Gibbings, a catechist, ministered in Chaguanas and received some assistance from the district’s Hindu leader: “Kapildeo Pundit was friendly and used to put in a word on the Preacher’s behalf. As a matter of fact there were about a dozen Christians there, as R Ganess Maharaj had been a Catechist at Chaguanas before him.”

The indispensable role of the catechists in spreading the "good news" of the importance of education should not be underestimated. By 1916, while stationed at Tunapuna, Rev Harvey Morton identified one of the mission stations, the "Tunapuna Field," as having a respectable figure of 20 schools, 23 Sunday schools and two night schools,which were assisted by catechists, Bible women and teacher-catechists.

During that year, Rev Morton, in the annual report, identified 17 catechists and teacher-catechists serving the region. Among the catechists who faithfully served the Aramalaya region were John Neehall, Charles Bhagwansingh and Phillip Gangasingh. The catechist, as the headmaster, was respected in the village. Usually, the catechist’s wife and children would accompany him to Sunday services or prayer meetings.

The dual role of teacher-catechist reinforced the notion of inseparability between education and religion, which was instilled by the Canadian missionaries. An illustration is Rev Henry Laltoo, one of the early catechists and Indian Presbyterian ministers, who received an education at the San Fernando Canadian Mission (or CM) School and later became headmaster at Hermitage CMI School, in 1901. His successor was headteacher Henry Ramcharan, who followed a similar path and became a catechist.

Others such as Henry D Imamshah of Balmain CMI and Joseph Rampersad of Morichal CMI, in 1914 and 1915 respectively, left the teaching profession and became catechists. And, the Order of the Catechists attracted people from other professions, such as Samuel Ramlagan (a clerk), Stephen Ramanair (a policeman) and Samuel Ramsaran (a "petty" overseer).

One of the early catechists was Charles Prayag, who was born on the Cedar Grove Estate in South Naparima. At seven years of age he was baptised by Rev Kenneth Grant at La Fortune CM School in September 1877. Prayag later moved to Fyzabad and between 1880-1885 he attended the nearby mission school where he was employed as a monitor at $3 and $4 a month. He briefly attended the San Fernando Central School under the direction of Miss Copeland (later Mrs Geddes Grant), and in 1887 he taught at Harmony Hall Estate School.

Rev Grant was instrumental in securing a job for Prayag at a grocery in San Fernando, where he was employed as a mercantile clerk for six years. Later, both Grant and Rev Babu La Behari (an ordained minister and former elder of Susamachar Presbyterian Church) sought to convince Prayag to leave his job and undertake preaching.

Initially, Prayag was reluctant and recalled, “…to this I answered that the work was noble, but the salary in the mission work was too small and was not enough to keep up a decent family.”

Eventually, Prayag succumbed to their many requests and in 1900 he was appointed a catechist for Oropouche. He was paid a monthly salary of $20 and given $4 for horse allowance. His work bore fruit and by 1907 the Oropouche district was thriving with 384 Presbyterian members.

The Canadian mission in TT was blessed with forthright and morally upright teachers and catechists as Benjamin Balaram, Butler Tikasingh, Paul Bukhan and CC Soodeen. Such dedicated individuals who toiled in the vineyard refused to compromise their beliefs, were disciplined and displayed an exemplary lifestyle. They brought honour to their families, the church and helped build TT.