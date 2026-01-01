PM: 2026 a year of rebuilding, recovery and delivery

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. FILE PHOTO - UNC

PRIME MINISTER Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she has mandated every cabinet minister and government agency that 2026 must be a year of economic rebuilding, recovery and delivery. She said TT enters 2026 with renewed confidence, clear direction and a strong sense of responsibility.

In her New Year’s Day 2026 message, Persad-Bissessar said a new year invites reflection, but also demands accountability.

“It calls for leadership that delivers results, institutions that function with discipline, and public service that places the national interest first. Every ministry is required to work diligently, co-ordinate effectively and execute programmes with measurable outcomes. Inefficiency, delay and waste will not be tolerated.

“Our focus in 2026 will be on stimulating economic growth, supporting small and medium enterprises, accelerating public infrastructure projects, strengthening both the energy and non-energy sectors, expanding job opportunities and ensuring that public spending translates into tangible benefits for citizens.”

The Prime Minister said the government principle of her administration is unwavering and straightforward: TT first, above all.

“Every decision, every policy, and every dollar spent must advance the safety, prosperity, and dignity of our people. Indeed, we begin this New Year not with hesitation, but with confidence grounded in achievement and strengthened by resolve. The year ahead will demand discipline, unity, and hard work, but it will also bring opportunity.”

She said 2025 marked a decisive turning point, as on April 28, the people entrusted the government with a mandate to restore seriousness to governance, safety to communities, and fairness to working families.

“From our first days in office, we have acted with urgency and purpose, moving decisively from promise to performance.

“Public safety has been, and remains, a central priority. My government’s commitment to confronting violent crime, gang activity and narcotics trafficking is ongoing and unwavering.”

The PM said the government has strengthened strategic alliances with international partners, particularly the US, to disrupt transnational criminal networks, intercept illegal firearms, and secure our borders by land, sea and air.

“Intelligence sharing, maritime cooperation, and joint operations have expanded, contributing to crime reduction and stronger enforcement outcomes.

“This is not a temporary focus. It is a sustained national effort. TT will not be a corridor for criminal enterprise. In 2026, we will continue to apply relentless pressure on gangs, illegal firearms, and narcotics traffickers, while strengthening intelligence-led policing and international co-operation.”

The PM said the Stand Your Ground and Home Invasion legislation restored balance to a justice system that must protect victims and law-abiding citizens. Families now have clearer legal protection within their homes.

She said the Fireworks and Noise Pollution legislation will bring long-overdue order, enforcement and public safety to communities, hospitals, the elderly and vulnerable populations.

The PM said the government has delivered on long-standing national commitments such as the reopening and rededication of the Couva Children’s Hospital to its original purpose and fulfilling the laptop programme, ensuring students have the tools required to learn, compete, and succeed in a modern, technology-driven world.

“Through targeted infrastructure works and improved drainage management, many communities are now experiencing reduced flooding, protecting homes, livelihoods and public assets. This is practical governance with real impact.

“This government has also stood firmly with workers. In 2025, public officers received a cash advance on their back pay before Christmas, providing immediate relief to families. Structured negotiations continue to finalise remaining arrears lawfully and sustainably. Commitments made have been honoured.”

The PM extended warmest wishes to everyone and their families for a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year.

“May 2026 bring safer communities, a stronger economy, and greater opportunity for our young people, dignity for our workers, and renewed hope in every home.

“Let us move forward together with faith in our people, pride in our nation and confidence in the future we are building: TT first, above all.”