Penal labourer found dead near home

THE body of Alan Singh, 63, was found in a bushy track a short distance from his Coqueran Drive home on December 31.

Police said Singh's body was found shortly before 10 am about 100 feet from his home, where he lived alone. His body bore apparent wounds to the head and was found behind a Heritage Petroleum gathering station pump, covered with dry coconut branches.

Relatives said he was last seen alive by a cousin on December 29. Police said relatives went to visit him around 9.45 am and made the discovery after detecting a stench.

Singh was pronounced dead by a District Medical Officer, and an autopsy was ordered. Police are continuing investigations.