Orange Field, Wallerfield Utd take East West Corridor form into 2026

Simeon Road FC's Eric Charles, left, makes a pass while defended by Young Lions and Youth Academy's Jose Felix during the East-West Corridor Football League at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, on December 12. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Legacy FC, Orange Field Firehouse, Tinto Academy, Trippy FC and Wallerfield United will aim to extend their perfect records when action in the inaugural East West Corridor Football League resumes on January 3.

Orange Field and Tinto currently occupy the top two places in the Central division, with Wallerfield jumping out to successive wins in the East division – including their 3-0 victory over FC Porto Arima on the opening night of the league on December 6. Legacy and Trippy lead the way in the southern division.

On match-day two, Wallerfield maintained their bright start to the tournament when they edged AIA Santos 1-0. Also in the East division, Porto bounced back from the opening night loss when they defeated Maracas United 4-2 in a thriller, with St Augustine Zouks pipping TT Ballerz 3-2 in another scintillating encounter as they moved to four points from two matches. Things were much more straightforward for the Eastern Connect outfit as they whipped the cellar-placed Valley Boyz 4-0.

In the Central division, Orange Field and Tinto have laid down early markers and they got similar 2-1 victories on the second match day as they took down Simple Touch and Amlas FC, respectively. Meanwhile, in the South division, Legacy and Trippy are standing tall with two wins apiece after notching victories over Field of Dreams and South Stars respectively on match-day two. Trippy currently lead the six-team southern table with a +7 goal differential.

In the four-team Tobago division it's tight at the top as Blue Nation and Kings United are at the summit with four points apiece. The teams played to a 2-2 draw on the opening match day, with Blue Nation then defeating Team Ready 3-1 in their second encounter and Kings United edging Mount Pleasant Boyz in a five-goal thriller in their second match.

In the stacked 11-team North division, four teams – Sheriff Angels Belmont, Simeon Road FC, Trendsetter Hawks and United Brotherhood – sit atop the table on four points each. Trendsetter whipped San Juan/Santa Cruz Stars 4-1 on December 18, with Sheriff Angels just getting by North Coast Sports and Cultural Club 2-1 n their December 21 meeting.

Also in the North, Cruzeiro FC showed off some samba styling when they hammered Tinto's northern outfit 6-0.

Former national captain David Nakhid, a parliamentary secretary at the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, is the brainchild of the league though the David Nakhid Academy (DNA).